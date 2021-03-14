Charleston Shared Future urges CCSD to innovate

This is a statement by Charleston Shared Future Project to the CCSD Board of Trustees and Superintendent Postlewait.
The Charleston County School Board (CCSD) is working with staff to establish goals for the future and we, Charleston Shared Future (CSF), commend you for your focus on priorities, goals and strategies for 2021-2023. We are taking this opportunity, however, to signal a deep concern that the drafted sixteen goals fall short in remedying long standing problems. In addition to the short-term goals that have been proposed, we urge the board to:
- Create a Vision Statement that fundamentally alters the system rather than merely returns it and our children to the way things were.
- Include within these goals the initial steps toward systems change, based on multiple reports that have cited system weaknesses in CCSD, and innovations both here and in other cities and counties that are known to be equity-based and system-changing.
Four scenarios were created as part of the planning work completed by CSF for CCSD in 2019. In one scenario, “TechTowne,” the confounding technical challenges, increased isolation for students and disruption to families, teachers and schools work to exacerbate racial issues and education disparities. In the scenario, decades pass before technology and education come together in ways that further the interests of equity and equal opportunity for success in school. However, due to Covid-19, the negative implications in “TechTowne,” have already come to pass and far earlier than anyone would have expected.
Feelings of isolation and distrust did not begin with the pandemic; moreover, inequity and disparity have been a part of public education here for more than a century. The CSF Report published two years ago joins the research and reports from Harvard, Clemson, the Avery Institute and the AdvancEd Certification among others in staunch agreement that fundamental reforms in CCSD are needed if every child is to have an equal shot at a quality education.
These reforms extend from a restructuring of CCSD governance to education financing reform, equity-based personnel practices and more innovation in our schools such that every school, and especially those with the greatest challenges, have an excellent instructional leader directing highly qualified, culturally competent teachers setting high expectations for students.
The reforms identified in these reports should be adopted and represented in the Vision and goals of CCSD.
New funding needs to find its way to our most challenged schools. Proven models here and elsewhere, along with academic interventions such as micro schools and learning pods, if demonstrably effective, should be deployed in areas where the need is greatest so that students who are furthest behind can receive the support they need.
There is every indication that this pandemic will come to an end in 2021 and, moreover, that substantial new funding from federal and state sources will be forthcoming. If, however, these funds are used simply to revert to the system we had pre-COVID – a system that has institutionalized disparities based on race for a century – our region will have squandered its best opportunity to make these long overdue changes.
Another of CSF’s scenarios entitled “1835” makes reference to the year in which the South Carolina legislature made it illegal to teach Black children to read. Generations of children from then until now have experienced a system that does not serve them well. If we waste this opportunity, brought about by multiple crises, to reform education in the region, we will destine this and future generations of Low Country children of color or poverty to more of the same.