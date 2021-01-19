Block schedules may provide too much class time

My child’s school recently switched to a block schedule. Will this benefit her?
Traditional schedules have students going to year-long classes every day, usually about six courses for about an hour each.
Block schedules, which have been around a few years now, come in different forms. One version is the A-B format where classes meet on alternating days for a longer period of time. The popular 4x4 schedule has formerly year-long courses compressed into 90-day semesters. Courses meet every day, but only 3 or 4 are taken at a time for about 90 minutes each.
There are a number of quirky variations, including:
The Trimester – students take two or three courses at a time over three 60-day trimesters.
The 75-15-75-15 – students take full courses across two 75-day semesters and have two 15-day remedial or intensive learning sessions at the end of each semester.
The Copernican – half the school day consists of longer classes for core subjects and the other half has shorter classes for electives. (Attempts to reach Copernicus for comment went unanswered.)
A biggest problem with most block schedules is the 90-minute period. Adolescent attention spans aren’t what they used to be (and they were never very good to begin with).
Teachers have to adapt, of course. Kids can’t just “sit and get” a daily lecture for 90 minutes. But all too frequently the activities to get them out of their seat are of questionable intellectual usefulness and end up simply diluting the time.
Advocates say the longer periods allow students to dig deeper into the curriculum, but my inside sources tell me that many teachers just shut it down after an hour and let kids use the remaining 30 minutes to finish their homework or catch up on social media.
More time allotted to something often means more time wasted. That’s true in life as well as in education. When the teacher gave you a week to write a paper, how many of you did nothing for six days and hammered out the paper on the seventh? That’s what I thought.
Focus is education’s most vital commodity. When classes are shorter, there is less time to waste on administrative minutiae or collaborative activities that often degenerate into social sessions. With too much time, focus is splintered or diffused, and important learning opportunities are lost.
There is a curious paradox about block schedules: while more time is spent daily in core classes throughout the year, less time overall is devoted to them. A traditional schedule gives students about 180 hours of English or algebra. Under a block schedule, it’s more like 135. That’s a difference of 45 class periods, a quarter of the entire school year, and it doesn’t even take into account the time-chewing activities employed to stretch out the hour-and-a-half.
Another concern of block scheduling is that instead of the usual six courses a year, students may take eight. This means some kids can graduate early or take college classes in high school. A lot of people think that’s wonderful. Some of us aren’t so sure. Education shouldn’t be a race to college. It should be a garden of learning. What’s the hurry? If we just want to get it all over with as soon as possible, maybe we’re missing the point.
Taking those eight classes also means that kids can opt to use their senior year for the coveted “Early Out” or “Late In.” This is fine if the time is used for a part-time job to gain real-world experience. Unfortunately for many kids it just means more time to sleep, play video games, or get into trouble.
Critics of the block schedule point out that gaps of up to a year can occur between consecutive courses. In a world where we worry about the “summer slide,” shouldn’t we be concerned when courses like Spanish 1 and Spanish 2 are broken up by the equivalent of 3 or 4 summers?
A clear positive for block scheduling is that it can permit students to take more vocational courses. Of course that was never a problem under traditional scheduling until legislators upped the number of required academic classes.
So will the switch benefit your daughter? My sense is that it probably won’t do her any favors, but I’m open to other points of a view. As the great scheduler Copernicus once said, “I am not so enamored of my own opinions that I disregard what others may think of them.”