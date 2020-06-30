Between the Stacks: We’re back (kind of)

In this time of quarantine, fear and uncertainty that underscores the COVID-19 pandemic, the Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) has been tirelessly working to meet the needs of its patrons. To stay current with the “new normal,” we must reach out in different ways. We recently adopted new programs and new ways of interacting with patrons to maintain safety, including quarantining returned materials and providing Curbside Pick-up, where patrons can have the materials that they put on hold delivered to their cars without exposing patrons or staff to the virus.
This has been great, and our patrons seem pleased, but what about the fun programs that had become such a large part of the library experience? A library is not just a building with books in it; it is a community. Right now, many of our patrons feel cut off from this adopted family. As freedom of mobility is curtailed, patrons can become anxious or bored. CCPL has come up with ways to reach out to this community through a variety of online programs and craft kits.
If adult patrons go to CCPL’s Facebook page, they can find a wide range of online programs created by staff all over the County, from virtual book clubs and book talks, to instructional videos on different aspects of Workforce Development, to how to navigate Pinterest. Adult patrons visiting the Wando Mount Pleasant Branch can request painting and sewing “Take and Makes” kits. Supplies are limited — email wandomakermanager@ccpl.org. A community quilt project is in the planning stages to commemorate Wando Mount Pleasant Library’s One Year Anniversary.
Teen patrons can enjoy book clubs, reader’s advisory help, a Two Minute Video contest, and virtual instruction on how to prepare dorm food and Butterbeer. Teens, too, can get Take and Make bags to help offset summer boredom in the form of Shrinky Dinks, Ribbon Bookmarks, Friendship bracelets and Shell poetry (supplies are limited). For more information, contact wandoteen@ccpl.org.
The Children’s Department at CCPL is always working to keep the little ones occupied, and COVID-19 barely slowed them down. They have developed programs like Virtual Storytimes, role playing games, Merlin Missions, and Take and Makes including such things as bubble fun, coloring pages and other small activities (supplies limited). For more information on children’s programs, check CCPL.org or CCPL’s Facebook page.
We all, staff and patrons, look forward to the opening of the branches to the public, but until that happens (and even after) check out our virtual offerings at ccpl.org and CCPL’s Facebook page and know that CCPL is always working to make your library experience a pleasant one.