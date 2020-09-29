Between the Stacks: Voting resources at the library

The next election is just a little more than one month away, and it is a big one. With all the dates, types of voting, different forms, making a decision can be overwhelming. But at the library, we are here to help you!
The library has:
- SC Voter Registration forms (must register 30 days before Election Day)
- Information about absentee ballots
- F.A.Q. sheets with questions about voting in SC
- An online voting information center on our library webpage ccpl.org/vote, with links to various election-related sites including the Board of Elections, as well as videos to show you how to fill out a ballot, become a poll worker and more.
Many of our in-person resources come from Vote411, a “one-stop shop” for election-related information developed by the League of Women Voters. Vote411’s website provides up-to-date election information including polling locators, sample ballots, details on becoming a poll worker and information about the new voting machines. Library staff can assist you in accessing the site using one of our public computers or Wi-Fi. For more information on voting, go to vote411.org/south-carolina or contact the League of Women Voters at vote@lwvcharleston.org.
Of course, the library also has numerous books for all ages about voting and elections. For adults, try “Campaigns and Elections: What Everyone Needs to Know” by Dennis W. Johnson; “Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America” by Ari Berman; or “What You Need to Know about Voting and Why” by Kim Wehle. For children, try “The President of the Jungle” by André Rodrigues; “Vote for Me!” by Ben Clanton; or “Vote for Our Future!” by Margaret McNamara.
Voters often find one of the most difficult aspects of any election to be understanding what is true and what is false, especially when bombarded by information online. Here are some criteria to consider in evaluating the information you come across:
- Consider the source by researching the site, its missions and beliefs.
- Read more than the headline. Headlines can often be misleading, created to get you to click for more information.
- Research the author. What are their credentials? Do they have biased beliefs?
- Check your biases. Are your beliefs conflicting with the article?
- Check the date. Online information, especially, changes quickly as more details arise.
- Continue to research. Do not just obtain information from one source. Find out the other side, how others report it and how it differs.
Never hesitate to contact the library for help in obtaining information. We are there to help.
