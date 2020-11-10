Between the Stacks: Veterans Day is a time to explain our military's sacrifices to children

Today, November 11, is Veterans Day, when we recognize and honor America’s veterans for their courageous act of patriotism, dedication to their country and their selfless decision to serve and sacrifice. As the granddaughter of veterans who served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam, the sister of service members and the wife of an active duty airman, the military has always been and will remain close to my heart.
Originally designed to honor those who fought in World War I, Veterans Day was first known as Armistice Day. In 1954 it was changed to Veterans Day to memorialize U.S. veterans who had served, and who would later serve, in all wars. Often confused with Memorial Day due to its association with the military, Veterans Day is also a federal holiday. This has increasingly led to a lack of understanding and recognition of the day. Memorial Day remembers those who have died while in the military, but Veterans Day is a time to celebrate any who have served, both the ones who came home and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
The discussion of Veterans Day can be a difficult one for any age, but as a children's librarian it is my responsibility to provide resources and information to young children about this topic, the good and the bad. Since the range of living veterans now spans from WWII 80 years ago to the most recent and ongoing conflicts, Operation Inherent Resolve, many children will likely have some interaction with a veteran at some point.
It might be a grandparent, a parent, an aunt or uncle, or even their postman, doctor or teacher. Veterans return home from military service and become recognizable members in our community, but their previous commitment in protecting our country’s freedom is seldom known, yet they deserve every bit of respect and recognition that we can give them. For me, this starts with our youngest Americans.
If I can make an impact on a child about what it means to celebrate Veterans Day, and they in turn do something for a veteran, then I feel successful.
To learn more about Veterans Day, the U.S. Military, or history regarding conflicts that U.S. troops have been involved in, stop by the Mount Pleasant Regional Library and check out our Veterans Day displays. Children can learn more with these books: “Celebrate Veterans Day” by Melissa Ferguson, “Grandpa Green” by Lane Smith, “The Poppy Lady” by Barbara Walsh, “Rolling Thunder” by Kate Messner, “Tuesday Tucks Me In” by Captain Luis Carlos Montalván, and “Veterans: Heroes in Our Neighborhood” by Valerie Pfundstein.
Today is Veteran’s Day. Today, we stand to respect you, our veterans. Thank you!
Remember that all CCPL branches are closed today in observance of Veteran’s Day. Keep in touch with details about our phased reopening and find out more about Veteran’s Day at https://www.ccpl.org/.