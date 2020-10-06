Between the Stacks: Time for a little social and emotional learning

Feeling stressed, overwhelmed and a little cranky this year? If you are a parent, caregiver or educator, perhaps you noticed the kids are off their game too. Are they picking up on our tension or perhaps facing changes in their own little worlds? Sharing a Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) themed picture book with a child could help them understand and cope with personal challenges.
SEL is the process we use to successfully manage our emotions, grow healthy relationships, understand and demonstrate empathy and make responsible decisions. The Collaborative on Academic Social Emotional Learning (CASEL) identifies five skills within SEL: self-awareness, self-management, responsible decision-making, relationship skills and social awareness.
Visit www.casel.org for a deeper explanation on SEL and its impact on our lives. Here is a list of new and classic picture books that might spark SEL conversations with children.
Self-Awareness: understanding emotions, building confidence and developing hopes and dreams
- Giles Andreae — “Giraffes Can’t Dance”
- Andrea Beaty — “Rosie Revere, Engineer”
- Ben Brasheres — “Being Edie is Hard Today”
- Gaia Cornwall — “Jabari Jumps”
- Anna Llenas — “The Color Monster: A Story About Emotions”
Self-Management: organization, self-control, perseverance, and managing emotions
- Louise Bladen — “What’s in Your Mind Today”
- Kevin Henkes -“Wemberly Worried”
- Trudy Ludwig — “Quiet Please, Owen McPhee!”
- Dan Santat — “After the Fall”
- David Ezra Stein — “Interrupting Chicken”
Relationship Skills: friendship, inclusion, teamwork, conflict and apologies
- Beatrice Alemagna — “Things That Go Away”
- Suzanne Bloom — “I Just Like You”
- Kevin Henkes — “Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse”
- Joseph Kuefler — “Rulers of the Playground”
- Leo Leonni — “Swimmy”
- Trudy Ludwig — “The Invisible Boy”
Social Awareness: social cues, respect, empathy and diversity
- Alexandra Penfold — “We Are All Welcome” by Alexandra Penfold
- Lisa Mantchev — “Strictly No Elephants”
- Marianne Celano, Marietta Collins and Ann Hazzard — “Something Happened in Our Town”
- Gayle Pitman — “A Church for All”
- Tom Percival — “Ruby Finds a Worry”
Responsible Decision Making: responsibility, peers, problem solving and healthy habits
- Vera Brosgol — “The Little Guys”
- Peter Brown — “Children Make Terrible Pets”
- Giancarlo Macrì, Carolina Zanotti — “The Wall”
- David Shannon — “David Gets in Trouble”
- Kobi Yamada — “What Do You Do with a Problem?”
This list is just a small sample of titles available at CCPL. Use the online Classic Catalog or call to place a hold on one of these books or visit to discover more SEL themed books for children online at ccpl.org.