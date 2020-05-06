Between the Stacks: Stitches and seeds for summer

Greetings from the Wando Mount Pleasant Branch Library! We are excited to join our colleagues at the Mount Pleasant Regional Library to share engaging resources and programs. Perhaps many of you are enjoying hands-on activities like crafts and gardening these days. If so, we have some home-grown library programs for you!
“Imagine Your Story” Yarn Bomb
What is a yarn bomb, you say? It’s a form of street art that started in Houston around 2002, where colorful installations of knitted or crocheted yarn were created to be temporary displays. The point was initially about reclaiming and personalizing sterile public spaces or showing appreciation for nature. As it spread around the world, guerrilla knitting groups with their own agendas used yarn bombing to tell a story or illustrate a political message in a softer, nonviolent way such as wrapping women’s shelters in India or knitting against nuclear power in Germany. Yarn bombing delivers important messages in an amusing, thought provoking manner that is meant to engage the community and generate conversations.
To celebrate the summer reading theme of “Imagine Your Story,” our staff is creating a yarn bomb, and you can help build our castle. If you can knit or crochet, we need the following: 8.5-inch x 11-inch panels in brown and/or gray, blue flowing scarves, crochet or knit flowers, and fairy tale characters made of yarn. Donations will be collected when we reopen and assembled into our summer display for all visitors to admire.
“Seed Starters” for the Wando Garden Club
Our plan was to meet monthly, listen to a presentation by a guest speaker, discuss club members’ questions, offer tips and tricks, and close with a plant, fruit, and vegetable swap between members. This would also perpetuate our Seed Exchange program. In this way, we would build a strong and dedicated group of local gardeners, and later community programs would utilize the expertise of this group.
But March didn’t turn out as we expected, nor April, so we are looking to May to get our club started virtually, with the hope, as is always the hope of gardeners, that the fruit (and veggies, herbs, flowers, etc.) will soon follow. Contact us now to start sharing pictures of your gardens in progress, tips you have learned, and questions you have. We will provide links to gardening sites, webinars, and other useful information, with a plan for an end of the season fruit, plant and vegetable swap.
To participate in the Wando yarn bomb or join the Wando Garden Club, email wando@ccpl.org. Although all Charleston County Library branch buildings are closed until further notice due to COVID-19, Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) continues to be available for you. Visit ccpl.org and stay up to date with all our digital offerings.