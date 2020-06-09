Between the Stacks: Space travel at the library

On Saturday, May 30, I had the honor of standing at Manatee Sanctuary Park in Cape Canaveral, Fls. and watching Crew Dragon launch into the atmosphere on its way to the International Space Station. It is hard to describe the scene. The brightness of the rocket fire, the deafening roar of the rocket, the visual of the swirls left behind as it made its way off this planet. It was a full minute of awe-inspiring feelings.
I do not tout myself as an astronomy, or space, lover. It interests me, sure, but with no science background or interest, I tend to steer clear of topical books. However, seeing this rocket launch profoundly changed me, and set me on a desire to learn more. Here are the books I am going to start with:
“Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race” by Margot Lee Shetterly tells the amazing story of NASA's African-American women mathematicians who helped create some of the world’s greatest achievements while facing adversity as a result of their race and gender. This book has versions available for children, young adults and adults and can be found in audio and through our digital platforms, not to mention the inspiring DVD/Blu-ray.
“Packing for Mars: The Curious Science of Life in the Void” by Mary Roach describes the oddity of space travel, answers some of the questions regarding the effects of space travel on the body and attempts to provide an entertaining look at what it is really like traveling to space.
“Riding Rockets: The Outrageous Tales of a Space Shuttle Astronaut” by R. Mike Mullane is a memoir that details how a childhood dream of becoming an astronaut became a reality. Mullane talks about the stresses and challenges of being an astronaut and some of the most difficult moments he has had to face.
“Rocket Men: The Daring Odyssey of Apollo 8 and the Astronauts Who Made Man’s First Journey to the Moon” by Robert Kurson details the lesser-known stories of Apollo 8, as well as how politics played a role in risking lives and saving the Apollo program. Kurson’s books read like novels, making it easy to understand his topics.
“Sally Ride: America's First Woman in Space” by Lynn Sherr tells the story of how Ride paved the way for other women in a field that remains male-dominated.
Charleston County Public Library’s (CCPL) buildings remain closed to the public, but we began curbside pickup on June 8. Place your selected books on hold and when you receive the notification that they are available, call your local library to arrange to pick up your holds.
Be sure to check ccpl.org regularly for updates on CCPL’s services and phased reopening.