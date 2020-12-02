Between the Stacks: Reading Through the Year

This time of year always makes me want to reflect. And, well, I think we can all agree that 2020 has not been easy. I’ve been searching for consistency in a very uncertain time, and the most predictable part of this year was that I read. And I read a lot. But it wasn’t easy.
Since March, I’ve struggled with a whole host of things. One thing, though, I never thought would be a struggle: enjoying reading. My attention could not be grasped, held or found whenever I opened a book. Reading almost became like a chore. I felt unmoored without it. I would try to read different genres: hello to fantasy, goodbye to gritty realistic tales. Forget pandemic stories, and please just recommend light romance stories. Nothing seemed to work. That is until I read a fantasy re-telling of Beauty and the Beast called “A Curse so Dark and Lonely” by Brigid Kemmerer. But the most shocking part about this was that I read it as an e-book. Something I swore off. I was a traditional book person, never an e-book person. But just the changing of the format refocused my energy and re-opened whole new worlds to me.
Since the e-book epiphany, I was able to dive back into my usual reading habits. And I’m glad I stepped out of my comfort zone because now I can reflect on some of my favorite reads of the past year.
The young adult department at the Wando Mount Pleasant Library is hoping you can help us pick some of the best books of 2020. We’ll be highlighting our favorites starting December 1, and we’d love for you to vote on our choices or tell us what books we should have included! But here’s a sneak peek of some of the books we can’t stop recommending:
In the mood for historical fiction? Check out “They Went Left” by Monica Hesse where a young girl searches for her missing brother after the liberation of concentration camps.
Want more of a timely novel? “Displaced” by Dean Hughes might be perfect for you. “Displaced” shares the story of two Syrian teen refugees trying to make their home in Lebanon where they feel alone and unwanted.
If you’ve ever wanted to try a book in verse, we recommend Elizabeth Acevado’s “Clap When you Land,” a story about two sisters living separate lives, not even knowing about one another.
Big fan of graphic novels? Please, please pick up a copy of “Dragon Hoops” by Gene Luen Yang, part memoir, part history, part epic quest for a state championship.
A final recommendation is “The Voting Booth” by Brandy Colbert: voting, activism and a missing internet-famous cat all in one tale!