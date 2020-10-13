Between the Stacks: Not your parents’ biographies

Are you a fan of biographies?
As a child, I found them dull, dry and boring. I did love the series “Childhood of Famous Americans,” but the series suffered from same-title syndrome (“Virginia Dare: Mystery Girl,” “Robert E. Lee: Boy of Old Virginia,” “Amelia Earhart: Kansas Girl). Filled with manufactured dialogue and not-so-reliable facts, these books did not provide the greatest examples of cultural diversity children need to develop a worldview.
I’m sure it is no easy task to write children’s biographies and keep them engaging without taking a few licenses. I’m also aware these chapter books appealed to someone. However, over the years as a children’s librarian, I have been pleased to see a different genre of biographies grow like gangbusters … the picture book biography!
Children and adults can take a journey through colorful illustrations, catchy phrasing and poetic text, a mixture of artistic mediums interspersed with timelines and researchable summaries placed in the back or on each exciting, attention-grabbing page. These books spark the desire to learn more – creating a sense of wonder about a person, time period or historical events. They capture the spirit of the person being highlighted and provide great conversation starters. I can hear a child saying, “Hey, Grandpa, I read this really neat book about Abraham Lincoln. What do you know about him?”
Imagine how excited our Children’s Department staff were to see the arrival of “R-E-S-P-E-C-T: Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul” by Carole Boston Weatherford and illustrated by Frank Morrison. The book is vibrant and a work of art. The reader learns about key moments in Aretha Franklin’s life without being bogged down in dry facts. The images make her personality and music leap from the pages.
We highly recommend you put this book on hold for your children or even for yourself. While you are at it, try these picture book biography titles as well; they guarantee to inspire.
- “Henry’s Freedom Box” by Ellen Levine; illustrated by Kadir Nelson
- “When Sue Found Sue: Sue Hendrickson Discovers Her T. Rex” by Toni Buzzeo; illustrated by Diana Sudyka
- “Snowflake Bentley” by Jacqueline Briggs Martin; illustrated by Mary Azarian
- “Me – Jane” by Patrick McDonnell
- “Joan Procter, Dragon Doctor” by Patricia Valdez; illustrated by Felicita Sala
- “The Strange Birds of Flannery O’Connor” by Amy Alznauer; illustrated by Ping Zhu
- “Keith Haring: The Boy Who Just Kept Drawing” by Kay A. Haring; illustrated by Robert Neubecker
- “Spring After Spring: How Rachel Carson Inspired the Environmental Movement” by Stephanie Roth Sisson
- “Caroline’s Comets” by Emily Arnold McCully
- “Bulls-eye: A Photobiography of Annie Oakley” by Sue Macy
- “Abe’s Honest Words” by Doreen Rappaport; illustrated by Gary Kelley
- “Bottle Houses: The Creative World of Grandma Prisbrey” by Melissa Eskridge Slaymaker; illustrated by Julie Paschkis
