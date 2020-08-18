Between the Stacks: New at the library – book and DVD bundles

If you are in the mood for a certain topic or theme, look no further. Mount Pleasant Regional Library now has book and DVD bundles – three books or movies grouped together by common theme or genre. Bundles allow you to quickly access your favorite types of books until we reopen for browsing. Additionally, it is a great way to discover new titles and topics you may have otherwise overlooked. Take a look at our current bundles.
DVD Bundles
80s Horror Throwback; Adaptation Expansion; The American Dream; “Back to the Future” Trilogy; Comedy Classics; Crime on Television; Disney: Trouble with Family; Gender-flipped Comedy; The “John Wick Trilogy”; Love and Heartbreak; “Mission Impossible” Trilogy; Modern Classics of Horror; The “Omen” Trilogy; The “Pitch Perfect” Trilogy; “Star Wars” 1, 2, 3; “Star Wars” 4, 5, 6; “Star Wars” 7, 8, 9; Tangentially Related; The “Toy Story” Trilogy; Video Game Movies; and Why You Do “Dis”ney.
Book Bundles:
All Creatures Great and Small (animal stories); Award Winners; Cook the Books (authors who have cookbooks); Dear Diary (books written in letter form); Diversity in Literature; Dystopian Novels Are So 1984; For a Good Chuckle; For Hamilfans; For Nature Lovers; I Like Big Books and I Cannot Lie; Love Is in the Air; Never Read the Classics?; You Gatsby Kidding Me!; No Shelf Control (books about books); Once Upon a Crime; The Other Woman (fiction and biographies about women); Pawsome Books; We’re Not Kitten!; Set in Charleston; Social Sciences; Staff Picks; Surprise Me! (available in new, fiction or nonfiction books); To Lift Your Spirits; and We’re Mutts about These Books (books about dogs).
So, how do you get a bundle?
- Tell the staff your bundle choice when you make your phone appointment.
- Put the choice of bundle in your online appointment comments.
- Let us know you want to add a bundle when you arrive to pick up your items.
- Or call us just to request the bundle you want.
Of course, bundles will vary based on availability. Keep in mind that items in the bundles do not need to stay together after checkout. Feel free to return each one after you are done with it.
Be sure to check ccpl.org regularly for updates on CCPL’s services and phased reopening.