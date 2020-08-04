Between the Stacks: New arrivals at the library

We have heard that one of the things our patrons miss about the library is the ability to come into the building and browse. This week, I have decided to highlight some of the books that we recently added to our collection that you may not know about.
Nonfiction
If you like history, try “The Women with Silver Wings” by Katherine Sharp Landdeck which discusses the true story of Women Airforce Service Pilots of World War II.
If you like to cook, “My Korea: Traditional Flavors, Modern Recipes” by Hooni Kim is the debut cookbook from this Michelin-star chef who is known for defining Korean food in America.
If you are looking for a change, try “Becoming Better Grownups” by Brad Montague. What does it mean to be a good adult? Montague seeks advice from the young and the old on how to find meaning as an adult.
Fiction
If you like general fiction, try “You and Me and Us” by Alison Hammer, about a woman grappling with her husband’s cancer diagnosis, her work and her daughter’s first love. This book is heavy with family dynamics and we cannot guarantee you won’t cry.
Also try “The House of Deep Water” by Jeni McFarland. This is McFarland’s first book and it would be great for fans of “Olive Kitteridge” and “Little Fires Everywhere.” This book is told from multiple perspectives and tells the story of two women returning to their hometown to face numerous secrets and scandals.
If you want a book set in another country, try “The Immortals of Tehran” by Ali Araghi, which tells the story of a centuries-old family curse and a young man who is trying to protect his loved ones at the height of the Iranian Revolution.
For mystery fans, pick up “Woman on the Edge” by Samantha M. Bailey. This debut thriller is pulse-pounding! The story is about a woman who is given a baby by another unknown woman before she jumps in front of a train. Who was this woman and what was she hiding? You must read it to find out!
Charleston County Public Library’s (CCPL) buildings may remain closed, but we began curbside pickup of holds on June 8. Place your selected books on hold and when you receive the notification that it is available, call your local library or go to ccpl.org/curbside to arrange to pick up your holds.
Be sure to check ccpl.org/ regularly for updates on CCPL’s services and phased reopening.