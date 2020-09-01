Between the Stacks: Never too old

“My child is too old for picture books.”
As a school librarian and now a public librarian for children, I hear this comment a lot. As parents, caregivers and teachers, we are very quick to accept it as our children grow older and become more independent as readers. But this couldn’t be further from the truth. After all, how many of you still enjoy a book of short stories or remember reading tales by O. Henry or Ray Bradbury because they were quick and powerful? Picture books are short stories with illustrations.
Don’t get me wrong. There are picture books that are better suited for the younger set and some better for the older ones or even adults; but you are never too old to read a good short story and appreciate the artistic elements that accompany them in this genre. Picture books open the world to kids by exposing them to vivid illustrations of other lands and cultures. They can spark interest for further research. In addition, classic favorites are given new life with each illustrator’s interpretation, allowing for comparison and contrast as well as differences of opinion as to which is better.
Awesome conversations can be sparked by picture books. Often, this genre broaches the subjects of diversity, historical events and family struggles, providing great openings for discussion and reflection on sensitive topics that adults or children may be struggling to talk about. Whether read together, out loud, or independently, picture books make great family common reads since they are short and can be appreciated by all levels. Dinner table conversation, anyone?
Reading picture books intended for older children can greatly increase writing skills. Immersion into the formula of exposition, climax and falling action will help this process become more natural. Vocabulary in picture books is often rich and advanced. Wordless picture books make fantastic story starters. Award-winning children’s author Avi, when asked how to become a good writer, simply replied, “Read.” Here are some notable picture authors and a few of their titles for all ages available from Charleston County libararies. Put a few on hold to read with the family, for children young and old to read or even just for yourself to enjoy, but be prepared to find yourself hooked on the picture book.
- Kwame Alexander – “The Undefeated”
- Aaron Becker – Wordless Trilogy: “Journey,” “Quest” and “Return”
- Sophie Blackall – “Hello, Lighthouse”
- Peter Brown – “The Curious Garden” or “Mr. Tiger Goes Wild”
- Neil Gaiman – “The Wolves in the Walls”
- Ellen Levine – “Henry’s Freedom Box”
- Jon Muth – “Zen Shorts”
- Patricia Polacco – “The Butterfly,” “Pink and Say” or “Thank You, Mr. Falker”
- Peter Reynolds – “The Dot,” “Going Places” or “Ish”
- Allen Say – “Grandfather’s Journey” or “Tea with Milk”
- Chris Van Allsburg – “Probuditi!” or “The Chronicles of Harris Burdick”