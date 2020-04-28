Between the Stacks: Lots to be found at CCPL website

Due to the intrusion of the coronavirus, many of us are working from home. Staff of the library are doing the same; this time is perfect for building up our knowledge to help us improve our customer service. One of the things I have always wanted to do, but could never make time for, is to get more familiar with certain aspects of our Charleston County Public Library website (ccpl.org).
Most of you seek out our website for books or movies in our physical or digital collections, which keep growing. Most recently, the library introduced more components to RBdigital – The Great Courses, Qello Concerts, Learn It Live and Method Test Prep all recently launched to join Acorn TV, IndieFlix and Pongalo NovelaClub. My favorite is Acorn TV. If you started a British show on DVD or Blu-ray borrowed from the library, and due to the closing of the library you can’t pick up the following season, please check out this wonderful digital collection and see if your series of the moment is available.
One of the best aspects of CCPL’s website is Dr. Nic Butler’s podcast, “The Charleston Time Machine”: “Dr. Nic Butler, historian at the Charleston County Public Library explores the less familiar corners of local history with stories designed to educate, entertain and inspire audiences to reflect on the enduring presence of the past in the Lowcountry of South Carolina.”
If you have ever attended one of his presentations in the library, you will agree that Nic Butler is a presenter extraordinaire of Charleston’s history. His podcasts are no less engaging. Furthermore, they are transcribed so you have the option to read or listen. The first podcast I listened to was “Pandemic and Panic: Influenza in 1918 Charleston” (#150), about the time when the Spanish Flu spread throughout the Charleston community. I thought it was very interesting to hear how health officials addressed this crisis and compare it with the current situation. Quarantine measures were also implemented similar to the ones today.
There are at least 154 Charleston Time Machine podcasts. Most of the recordings are standalone topics, but some of them are multiple recordings that cover one story, e.g., “The Scandalous Black Dance of 1795,” Part 1 (#151) and Part 2 (#152). By writing about Nic Butler’s podcast I hope I have whetted your appetite to explore this special feature on the library website. It is education brought to you in a very pleasing package. Children/teens will love these too.
Remember that if you don’t have a library card, you can apply for an eCard online at ccpl.org/ecard. This free, temporary eCard will get you access to all of our great digital resources while our physical branches are closed, so get one today!