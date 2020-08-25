Between the Stacks: “Library Legend” Linda Rumph retires

We typically write about books or digital resources in this column but today I’d like to write about an exceptional librarian who has made a lasting impact on the Charleston County Public Library’s services to children.
If you took your child to a Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) story time East of the Cooper or downtown in the past 10 years, you probably already know Miss Linda Rumph. Although she retired this summer to devote more time to her new grandson, Rumph’s influence will still be obvious at the Wando Mount Pleasant Branch Library and across CCPL.
About 10 years ago, Rumph started her career with CCPL at the Poe Library on Sullivan’s Island as a part time assistant in the children’s department. It was there she proved that she was a person that could get things done. When the branch needed a new rug for the children’s space, she convinced best-selling author and resident Dorothea Benton Frank to headline a fundraising event at the library. Rug acquired and problem solved. This was just one of the first steps in her path to becoming a “library legend” among CCPL children’s staff.
She moved on to the main library, then to Mount Pleasant Regional Library and continued to make things happen. She was always the first to volunteer for community events like the STEM and Mount Pleasant children’s festivals. Rumph not only showed up, but often brought along a canopy for shade and a cooler full of cold water to keep the volunteers hydrated. At Mount Pleasant Regional she led preschool story times that were wildly popular and often standing room only. Every detail was meticulously planned: the books, songs, decorations and activities. Rumph was promoted again to the Wando Mount Pleasant Branch in the Spring of 2019.
I met Rumph several months before our branch opened to the public. We were still hiring staff, figuring out how to shelve 80,000 items and planning programs for Summer Reading. I was getting a little nervous as opening day approached. But when I stopped by Mount Pleasant Regional and saw Rumph in action, I knew we would be just fine.
During our first six months, Rumph hosted programs that served over 2,500 children! Those statistics reflect her dedication, but her contributions go beyond the data. Rumph was a mentor and teacher to our team at Wando. She shared her passion for early literacy and her expertise in planning engaging children’s programs. I might not have survived our opening without her support and guidance. We miss her but understand that we just can’t compete with an adorable grandson. Although you might not see Rumph when you visit Wando from now on, you will see that her inspiration is still here.
Kate Dentzman is the Children’s Services Manager at the Wando Mt. Pleasant Branch Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd., 843-805-6888, dentzmank@ccpl.org.