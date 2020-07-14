Between the Stacks: 'Laughter is the Best Medicine: Funny Fiction for Kids'

I’ve been watching way too much television these days, just like everyone else. The other day my teenage son and I watched a comedy and for the first time in a while, I laughed out loud. It was incredibly refreshing and for the rest of the day, we both felt much better. Perhaps a little laughter is what we all need right now. If you think your children would benefit from a bit of funny in their fiction, here are some suggestions to get you started.
Today’s children’s fiction is not short on humor. Many popular humor books combine fiction and graphic novel. Stick figure drawings or cartoons along with text get the attention of children new to chapter books and even the most reluctant readers. The all-stars include Jeff Kinney’s “Diary of a Wimpy Kid”, “Captain Underpants” and “Dog Man” by Dav Pilkey or Lincoln Pierce’s “Big Nate.” Newer titles in this genre include “The Bad Guys” by Jory John, Tom Watson’s series “Stick Dog” and “Stick Cat” and “The Treehouse Series” by Andy Griffiths.
Middle grade readers might enjoy Stuart Gibbes’ series “Spy School” about a middle school boy recruited to a science magnet school which actually turns out to be a spy agency. I particularly enjoyed the audiobook version. Carl Hiassan’s novels for children like “Squirm,” “Chomp,” “Scat” and Hoot” have the same sly wit and colorful characters found in his adult fiction. “Pickle: the (formerly) Anonymous prank club of Fountain Point Middle School” by Karen Baker and “The Terrible Two Go Wild” by Mac Barnett and Jory John will appeal to the pranksters, but hopefully not give them any crazy ideas.
Louis Sachar’s classic “Sideways Stories from Wayside School,” about a school accidentally built sideways and 30 stories high, is filled with the wackiest, most memorable students ever. There are five books in the series with the newest release “Sideways Stories Beneath the Cloud of Doom” published this year. Although targeted towards third and fourth grade, this series appeals to all ages. It makes for a great read aloud and the audiobooks entertained our family on many road trips.
Emerging readers ready for chapter books can try the “My Weird School Series” by Dan Gutman about an extremely silly second grade class at 'Ella Mentry School’ or Kate DiCamillo’s “Mercy Watson” series about a precocious pet pig. “Mr. Popper’s Penguins” by Richard and Florence Atwater is a delightful classic with descriptive language and humorous word play. The “Mia Mayhem” series by Kara West stars an adorable eight-year-old who discovers she has superpowers.
These suggestions only scratch the surface of the titles available. If you need more advice on finding the perfect book to tickle your child’s funny bone, please call the Children’s Services Department at the Wando Mount Pleasant Library (843-805-6888).