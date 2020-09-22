Between the Stacks:It’s book club season

We at the Wando Mount Pleasant Library are in the season of “Need It Next Week” book requests. It’s a tell-tale sign that many of your private book clubs are starting back up. Whether online, masked up in each other’s homes, or in the great outdoors as the temperatures get more bearable, we are all eager to see our friends again, engaging in the laughter, introspection and growth that comes from these get-togethers. It is where we gather to talk about our faith, self-help strategies, politics, history, hobbies, harrowing personal narratives, and light beach reads. Our book clubs become families as we share our stories through the lenses of the books we read. So if a friend calls and says, “Our club is meeting next week. Please come!” let us help you join the fun:
Option 1: Go to ccpl.org and click on “Classic Catalog.” Search for the book club title. Our catalog will tell you if we have it in regular text, large print, and CD, and the branch location. You may want to call to make sure the book is on the shelf and to verify the hours of the branch before setting out.
Option 2: If the Classic Catalog says we have an available ebook or eAudiobook version, you can download it to your computer, tablet, Kindle or phone. Visit charlestoncounty.overdrive.com to set up your account, log in and download the Libby app for easy viewing and listening. Like paper books and CDs, copies are limited, so you might experience a wait period. For technical assistance for your particular device, scroll to the bottom of the Overdrive page and click on “Help.”
Option 3: Still can’t find what you are looking for, or there’s a wait list? We can’t house and purchase every book that every patron wants, so Hoopla is a service that helps us fill in the gaps. We don’t curate the collection and it changes frequently, but if you need it now and it’s there, you can get it with no waiting. Patrons can check out 15 items per month. I have helped many a last-minute book clubber find ebooks or eAudiobooks of popular or obscure titles of contemporary fiction, literary classics, local authors, poetry, spirituality, psychology, history, and world cultures. To get Hoopla downloads, visit hoopladigital.com, click “Get Started Today” and follow the prompts to create an account and connect it to your library card. You can read or listen straight from your computer, or visit hoopladigital.com/help for instructions to use Hoopla on your tablet or phone.
We wish you a fall full of great book discussions, whether you join one or start one. CCPL’s virtual book clubs can be found at ccpl.org/book-clubs-adults, and we hope you will join us, too. Happy reading!