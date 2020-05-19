Between the Stacks: How your library moves you

Close your eyes and picture your library. What do you see? Friendly faces, rows of books, computers and wait – is that a Tai Chi class? The Wando branch has been hosting a Tai Chi class every Tuesday and Thursday since it opened last June.
Tai Chi is a wonderful exercise that incorporates breathing and gentle movement to build strength and balance for all levels of fitness. The class is based on the modified 24 Yang style, sometimes referred to as the Beijing Form.
The Wando Tai Chi class is informal and friendly. Participants wear loose fitting clothes with their choice of footwear. All are encouraged to relax, there is no need to hurry; we are there to learn at our own pace. The class includes a warmup, Qigong (pronounced chee-guhng) exercises, Tai Chi practice, then ends with a gentle cool down.
Don’t think you have missed out because the library is closed. Charleston County Public Libraries (CCPL) has your virtual back. A quick look at the CCPL Facebook page and you can find a Tai Chi class under videos. That’s not all, did you know that with your library card you can watch the Great Courses “Essentials of Tai Chi and Qigong” taught by Professor David-Dorian Ross, an International Master Tai Chi Instructor. Once you get the essentials there is an additional class on Mastering Tai Chi. If you haven’t heard of the Great Courses, check out RB Digital by accessing the digital resources on the library’s website.
Maybe Tai Chi is not quite the exercise you seek. CCPL has exercise classes available online for all interests. Instruction is available for basic fitness, ballet, kickboxing, pilates, strength training, yoga and more. Explore the video options on Hoopla and RB Digital, all free with your library card.
Now, close your eyes again, picture your library. Those friendly faces are the library staff that are eager to see you back. Please stay connected with Charleston County Public Libraries to receive updates regarding our re-opening. Visit our library website at ccpl.org or find us on social media.
Frankie Lea Hannan is the assistant manager at the Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd., 843-805-6888, hannanf@ccpl.org.