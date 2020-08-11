Between the Stacks: How to avoid renovating your home

The current trend is to spend a lot of time at home on our own. Are you like me and can no longer stand to look at a paint roller brush? I went looking for a new adventure and I found it at the Charleston County Public Library.
Join me on this adventure of exploration, it starts at the library’s website: ccpl.org. The next step is “Use Your Library” and “Digital Collections”- a fancy way to say stuff you can download or view online. There are many paths to choose, but this journey begins with RB Digital.
Some of you are familiar with RB Digital for access to magazines and audiobooks. If this is new to you, you are in for a treat. RB Digital has digital magazines for every interest. You can download a magazine to your tablet or computer, save your favorite recipes (my recipe box is full), and sign up to know when the newest issue is available. There are too many magazine titles to list (more than 200!) so you will have to discover your favorites on your own.
I mentioned the audiobooks. If you love to have someone read to you, you will be excited by RB Digital’s audiobook collection. There are loads of titles for you to browse and account set up is easy with an email and your library card.
Once you have your own RB Digital account, the world is yours. Truly. RB Digital has Acorn TV – all the best British television an anglophile may desire. Drama, history, comedy, food all delivered to you with a lovely accent.
Perhaps you want to expand your horizon with The Great Courses. Here is a chance to take a class without having to pay tuition fees. The Great Courses allows you to explore space, learn a language, practice yoga, or learn to cook. With so many topics, you will need to build a personal watchlist.
Speaking of watch list, after studying your favorite topic, you will need to relax with IndieFlix through RB Digital. IndieFlix has gathered thousands of short films, features, documentaries, and series from 85 countries, thousands of film festivals, and the top film schools for your viewing pleasure.
Watching all the artistry of indie films, may inspire you to compose your own song. RB Digital has music lessons for you to learn to play an instrument or sing like a professional.
Remember your library card is a map to wherever your heart and interests lead. RB Digital is one path I encourage you to explore.