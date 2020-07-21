Between the Stacks: Earn prizes for reading this summer

This has been a summer unlike any other in recent memory. Maybe you’ve been avoiding the beach and cookouts, or you haven’t been able to seek refuge from the scorching sun to catch the midday matinee. In spite of everything that must be different, Charleston County Public Library has seen to it that one summer staple has stuck: summer reading. While this year’s shares a lot with previous summer reading campaigns, you could say we’ve made some improvements this time around. For one, kids aren’t the only ones going for the gold; teens and adults can enjoy ramped up prizes, including totes, treats, t-shirts, book giveaways and more. No matter your age, you’re guaranteed to earn prizes when you reach the 300-, 900- and 1,800-point levels, with one point awarded for each minute or page read. Of course, there are still random gift card winners every week, as well as the grand prize winner.
The library has also added more ways for readers to enter the number of minutes or pages they read. In addition to paper logs, which you can get at your local branch, and the online option, which you can access at ccpl.org/summeronline, readers can now submit their page- and minute-counts via phone by leaving a voice message at 843-805-6802.
Ready to get reading? In addition to more traditional formats, such as print books, books on CD, ebooks and audiobooks, here are other formats that count:
- An online news or magazine article
- A children’s book (reading to kids counts toward your points, too!)
- Comics
- A webpage or blog post
- A report you had to read for work or school
Remember, summer reading captures any reading – or other literacy-related activity – you’ve done between June 6 and Aug. 15, and you can log what you’ve done retroactively. There are also some literacy-related activities called missions; you can find a complete list by logging into your summer reading online account.
If you’re still itching for a print book, place holds by calling the Mount Pleasant Regional Library at 843-849-6161, or by signing into your account at ccpl.org, then choosing Classic Catalog.
After placing your holds, you’ll receive notification when they are available. At that point, either call the branch where the items are being held and make an appointment for curbside pickup, or use our new online form to schedule your appointment, which you can access at ccpl.org/curbside. For both the Mount Pleasant and Wando branches, curbside pickup hours are Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (closed on Wednesdays).
Summer reading prize pickup is also being done curbside this year. Simply follow the same process as you would for picking up holds. Make sure you claim what you’ve earned!