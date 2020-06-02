Between the Stacks: Connect with summer reading

The library is a lonely place without people. You might think librarians choose their profession because they love books and information. Obviously, we do love those things, but it’s our love of connecting those resources with people that makes our job meaningful. We chose our path because we love working with you! Despite our current situation, we are still looking for ways to connect with our community. If you and your family miss the library as much as we miss you, read on to see how you can stay connected this summer.
Our annual Summer Reading Program starts Saturday, June 6 and runs through Aug. 15. This year’s program may look and feel a little different due to COVID-19 precautions, but our commitment to support literacy in Charleston County is still the same. Summer reading will help children develop fluency, vocabulary and connection with our world. It’s a great opportunity for family connections too.
In partnership with the Charleston County School District, all students are pre-registered again this year. Preschool, homeschool, and private school students can register online at the library’s website ccpl.org/summeronline. Starting June 6th children can start logging the number of pages or minutes spent reading. You can log books, magazines, graphic novels, newspapers and even online content. Statistics from last year tell us that Mount Pleasant students love to read. Carolina Park Elementary had the most participants in Charleston County. Way to go Coyotes! They were followed by Jennie Moore in second place and Pinckney in third.
As always, we have some amazing sponsors this year. Children’s prizes include treats from Wendy’s, Raising Canes, Kickin Chicken, passes to Carolina Ice Palace, Charleston Fun Park, the Children’s Museum and Skyzone to name a few. Children can earn prizes after finishing five, 15 and 30 hours of reading. A grand prize winner will be chosen at each branch for those that finish the program. This year’s theme is “Imagine Your Story.” Tune into our Facebook page for fun activities and performances featuring fairy tales, myths and fantasy. Young children can catch our virtual story times at 10 a.m. each weekday read by some of your local librarians.
“Imagine Your Story” is not just for kids. There are reading programs, prizes and fun for all ages, even babies! Make summer reading part of your family routine this year to encourage a lifelong love of reading. Visit our web site at ccpl.org to learn more about each program and upcoming events.
Soon you will have the opportunity to visit your local branch to pick up holds through curbside delivery service. We hope you stock up on summer reading to participate in our program, but most importantly to make those connections with family, friends and us. We can’t wait to see you!
Visit ccpl.org for updates on our online and in-person services and programs.