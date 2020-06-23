Between the Stacks: Celebrate Cynthia Graham Hurd

On the eve of the fifth anniversary of the Mother Emanuel massacre, my husband and I watched “Emanuel,” a documentary from director Brian Ivie which features interviews with survivors and family members of the victims. The film reminded us how remarkable both the victims and the survivors are for their grace and forgiveness.
One of those remarkable people was Cynthia Graham Hurd, a longtime librarian who worked for Charleston County Public Library (CCPL). In the past, CCPL honored Cynthia each year since her death with book drives for her family’s foundation, special programs, exhibits and events. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has kept us from celebrating Cynthia in those ways. As you know, all in-person public programs and events have been suspended at all CCPL branches due to the pandemic.
Instead, CCPL wants to celebrate Cynthia this year with your help. The Library is asking the public to perform acts of kindness and then post a photo or video of the act to social media using #ThisIsForCynthia. If you need ideas, there is a #ThisIsForCynthia video of CCPL staff members performing a few acts of kindness. Executive Director Angela Craig notes, “We hope this sparks a string of positive interactions. More than ever, we should all work to make kind connections within our community.”
There is also a video tribute to Cynthia released on June 17, “Cynthia Graham Hurd, a Legacy Everlasting,” produced by CCPL Digital Studio Manager and local documentarian Julian Gooding. It features family, friends and elected officials sharing their stories and special messages.
Besides the “Emanuel” film on DVD, CCPL has a number of titles available to help you know more about these remarkable people. Try “Grace Will Lead Us Home: The Charleston Church Massacre and the Hard, Inspiring Journey to Forgiveness” by Jennifer Berry Hawes; “We Are Charleston: Tragedy and Triumph at Mother Emanuel” by Herb Frazier; “Called to Forgive: The Charleston Church Shooting, a Victim’s Husband, and the Path to Healing and Peace” by Anthony B. Thompson; or “For Such a Time as This: Hope and Forgiveness after the Charleston Massacre” by Sharon Risher. There is also the beautiful children’s book “The President Sang Amazing Grace: A Book about Finding Grace after Unspeakable Tragedy” by Zoe Mulford.
Remember that all branches of the Charleston County Public Library are working through a phased reopening, including curbside pickup of holds. After you receive your notification that a hold is available, call your branch to schedule a pickup appointment. CCPL’s website, ccpl.org, and social media platforms continue to serve all of you with library e-cards, virtual programs and more. Remember to check our website for up-to-date information and developments.
Thank you for your library patronage. Mount Pleasant Regional staff have so enjoyed seeing your faces again during our curbside service.