Between the Stacks: Books to talk to your kids about racism

It has been a historic few weeks for our country, and if you are a parent you might be fielding some tough questions from your kids. As your local library, we’re here to help. We have always held that reading, listening, and learning leads to understanding and wanted to share some titles that are available from Charleston County Public Library that can help parents talk to their children of all ages about activism, protest, and systemic racism.
Books for children
- "The Undefeated"* by Kwame Alexander. Poetic words and gorgeous illustrations show the racist legacy of America and the resilience of African Americans.
- "Hands Up!" By Breanna J. McDaniel. Takes a phrase that can inflict fear and reorients it as a source of joy and action.
- "Something Happened In Our Town: A Child’s Story About Racial Injustice"* by Marianne Celano, Marietta Collins, and Anne Hazzard. Addresses frequently asked questions from children in the wake of a police shooting and offers them steps forward.
- "Enough! 20 Protestors Who Changed America" by Emily Easton. Shows how protest has shaped American history and made positive change.
- "The Book Itch: Freedom, Truth & Harlem’s Greatest Bookstore"* by Vaunda Micheaux Nelson. Demonstrates the role of reading in combating racism, and touches on how to move forward after violent and unjust events.
- "Betty Before X"* by Ilyasah Shabazz and Renee Watson. A retelling of the early life of Dr. Betty Shabazz that details the beginnings of the Civil Rights movement.
Books for young adults
- "A Good Kind of Trouble"* by Lisa Moore Ramée. After attending a powerful protest, Shayla starts wearing an armband to school to support the Black Lives Matter movement, but when the school gives her an ultimatum, she is forced to choose between her education and her identity.
- "New Kid"* by Jerry Craft. Seventh grader Jordan Banks wants to go to the art school of his dreams. Instead, his parents enroll him in a prestigious private school known for its academics, where Jordan is one of the few kids of color in his entire grade.
- "All American Boys"* by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely. Sixteen-year-old Rashad is mistakenly accused of stealing, classmate Quinn witnesses his brutal beating at the hands of a police officer who happens to be the older brother of his best friend.
- "Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You"* by Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds. A history of racist and anti-racist ideas in America, from their roots in Europe until today.
- "Say Her Name" by Zetta Elliott. Elliott engages poets from the past two centuries to create a chorus of voices celebrating the creativity, resilience, and courage of Black women and girls.
*Title is available in one of our digital collections via ccpl.org.
Please contact us for more suggestions.