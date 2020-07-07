Between the Stacks: Books as mirrors, windows and doors

I once owned a poster that stated “See Yourself in Books.” Featured prominently was a pink pig wearing an orange curly wig holding a book called “The Pig in a Wig” by Alan MacDonald. Pictured on the cover of the book? That very same pig! This poster is my favorite piece of promotional artwork. As a children’s librarian, I use these words as compass for selecting materials that capture a child’s spirit.
When a book mirrors a reader’s life, physical appearance and inner thoughts, connections are built. Children and adults alike will absorb more of what is read because they can relate to what is happening. In addition, book mirrors provide self-affirmation and an acceptance that the reader is part of a greater whole. When you can say “I know how that feels,” the reading experience is personal and meaningful. Richard Wayne Peck, Newbery medal-winning author for youth, carefully crafts his books with history, detailed real locations and humor. His books “A Long Way from Chicago” and “A Year down Yonder” are set in an area of Illinois where my parents grew up. My excitement for reading them grew with each place I recognized by name and each character that reminded me of some story I heard as a child.
Children and adults need to read about people who look like them who have faced challenges, overcome obstacles, and made a difference in the world such as Harriet Tubman, Eleanor Roosevelt and Stephen Hawking. Readers need to see people like themselves dealing with everyday issues. Long ago, I fell in love with “Harriet the Spy” by Louise Fitzhugh. Harriet wore glasses and was on the chunky side – a perfect mirror for my preteen self!
An article by Rudine Sims Bishop, children’s literature scholar and recipient of the Coretta Scott King-Virginia Hamilton Award for Lifetime Achievement, expands this concept even further: books are mirrors, but also windows and sliding glass doors. Windows allow us to see worlds unlike our own, giving us a greater understanding of others. Sliding glass doors provide the invitation to escape into another place, real or imaginary. As we read, we grow to have a world-view filled with empathy, compassion and passion. What greater way can there be to gain an appreciation of the differences between us?
Children’s literature enthusiasts believe that books and poems will change a child’s life, even if it be but briefly. Librarians hope that each and every reader will come to learn as the title character in Roald Dahl’s “Matilda” did: “These books gave Matilda a hopeful and comforting message: You are not alone.”
Come visit the library – virtually for now – and find yourself on our shelves…find your mirrors, your windows and your doors. You, too, will find you are not alone.
Be sure to keep up to date with Charleston County Public Library at ccpl.org, for information on our staged reopening.