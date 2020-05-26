Between the Stacks: Book clubs back on at the Library

Book clubs are up and running at Charleston County Public Library (CCPL). No, readers won’t be meeting in-person, of course. Instead, we’ll be meeting online. While many public libraries have facilitated online, or virtual, book clubs for years, the practice is new for CCPL.
So far, the existing in-person book clubs that have hit the internet this month are the Literary Gibbes Discussion, the Sci-Fi/Fantasy Book Club, the Not Fiction Book Discussion, the Great Books Discussion, the Reading Through History Book Club, Teens Read Anything Book Club, and the Sea Islands book Discussion. Check ccpl.org/book-clubs-adults for future meeting dates and book titles, as well as for detailed written instructions on how to participate. Alternatively, you can call 843-805-6930. Notably, and in light of the many incidents of Zoombombing lately, CCPL has chosen to use another online meeting app: Discord.
For those of you wondering how you’ll be able to get your hands on upcoming book club titles, rest assured that they are at your fingertips. CCPL provides free access to e-books and audiobooks through three free apps: Libby (or its predecessor, OverDrive), hoopla and RBdigital. Just like with the library’s print books, some e-books and audiobooks have hold lists, which means you’ll have to wait to get a copy until one is ready to be used by the next person on the list. So, check early to see if a book club title is available.
New to e-books and audiobooks? Visit ccpl.org/audiobooks for instructions on how you can use Libby/OverDrive, hoopla and RBdigital. For a special video tutorial on how to use Libby from CCPL Tech Team’s Jennifer Lively, visit bit.ly/2Wb9RGp. You’ll need your library card for setting up each of these apps.
New to CCPL and don’t yet have a library card? No worries. CCPL is offering an online form for e-card applicants at ccpl.org/ecard.
Our book drops opened again last week in every branch except Sullivan’s Island/Poe (that book drop will be open on June 8), so it’s time to return your materials (with the exception of storytime kits, telescopes, digital magnifiers, museum passes and book club kits). Don’t worry about them being late; all fines incurred during the closure period have been waived through June.
Be sure to check ccpl.org/ regularly for updates on CCPL’s emerging services and programs to help you stay connected and well. As the world continues to change at a rapid rate, CCPL hopes that these virtual book club meetings will provide some semblance of normalcy, a safe way to connect to others and much needed distraction.