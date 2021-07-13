Be a good citizen, get vaccinated

Less than half of South Carolina residents above the age of 12 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The actual number at present is 48.8 percent who have received one vaccine shot, and 43 percent who have completed their vaccination.
Shameful. Appalling. And unforgiveable.
With the addition of the Delta variant added into recent events those words become even truer.
There is no excuse. The vaccines are here. They are safe, free and readily available. What is the holdup?
The rate of vaccination for those in the 20 to 24 range is absolutely abysmal in Charleston County with only 2,034 fully vaccinated according to recent figures compiled the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control.
But I don’t want to cite facts and figures. The evidence for vaccine effectiveness is extensive and easily accessed. I find it fascinating, however, that throughout the pandemic I often read and heard “if only there was a vaccine everything would be alright again.”
Well, there is a vaccine. Several in fact. All are effective and so far they are even effective in preventing deaths from the variants of the virus. So, what are we waiting for South Carolina? How many needless illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths will it take to do the right thing? The patriotic, American thing.
We still have children under the age of 12 who cannot yet receive the vaccine. Hopefully, that situation will change soon. Our children are at risk from those who refuse to vaccinate. The Delta variant increases their risks. Other variants may follow. How can anyone stand by and risk the health and lives of our children, even if we are careless about our own health.
Becoming fully vaccinated is a civic duty, not unlike years before when we fought smallpox, polio, measles and other illnesses that caused great damage to lives and communities. I still have the scar from my smallpox vaccination. I wear it happily. I remember standing in line for the sugar cube that would protect me from polio and the possibility of needing an Iron Lung or suffering from life-long paralysis. I also remember the terrible fever and rash of measles and rubella and the misery of mumps and chickenpox.
I am pleading for common sense and appeal to those who have not been vaccinated to consider the health and well-being of others, especially our children. I doesn’t matter what side of the political aisle a person is on. This is not a political issue. It is a public health issue.
I appeal to South Carolina residents to do the right thing and help this state reach a safe level of immunity against COVID-19. We need at least 70 percent of our population to be vaccinated (or have immunity from the illness itself) to reach herd immunity. We used herd immunity against polio, smallpox and many others. When we reach that level of protection we also protect those who can’t be vaccinated, such as newborn babies or people with compromised immune systems.
Please show you love your country and the people who live in it. Get vaccinated. Be safe. Help your fellow citizens be safe as well.
Thank you.