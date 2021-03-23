Attention Please: Prepare your child for the world

“...my child loses interest when the material isn’t relevant …”
“...what the teacher should be doing to help students stay engaged...”
“ ...teacher should discuss more current topics to keep students’ attention …”
These excerpts are representative of what is obviously a common concern among parents: the ability of teachers to hold their children’s attention.
Notice I didn’t say the ability of children to hold attention on the teacher. Based on the concerns I’m given by parents, that’s only a secondary problem, one that is (perhaps too) frequently addressed with medication, and less frequently (though perhaps with greater untapped potential for success) with bed times, smartphone limits, encouragement and accountability.
No, the primary concern seems to be “Why can’t the teacher keep my child’s attention?” This is probably the wrong question because it falls under the category of “preparing the world for your child” when “preparing your child for the world” is the better option.
Certainly there are times when our inability to maintain focus can be blamed on the other party, as when a 90-minute movie is padded out to a whole season of episodes or the sermon goes on for an hour.
But in most cases, the responsibility for paying attention rests on the listener. The speaker has something to give us. We want to receive it. We can certainly criticize the giver for his or her tediousness, but ultimately we’re the ones that have to adapt if we want what’s provided.
In other words, it’s a perfectly normal and time-honored tradition to bash the teacher for being boring, but if, as a parent, you think changing the teacher’s style offers the best path forward in your child’s education, you should consider recalculating the route.
Ultimately children must learn to focus on the teacher in front of them, whoever it is, even when it’s difficult. In the real world there will be an endless stream of dreary meetings, monotonous speakers, lifeless documents, and soul-crushing seminars, all of which it is on us to attend to.
To rip a quote entirely out of context, in the play Death of a Salesman, Willy Loman’s wife pleads, “Attention must be paid!” She’s right. It’s not free. It doesn’t always come naturally and certainly not easily. It comes at a cost. It entails sitting up straight, maintaining eye contact, getting enough rest, and putting away any distractions. It requires seeing the value in what is being presented and having respect for the speaker. All those things demand rigorous effort.
There are many today, however, who believe children shouldn’t be asked to make any personal sacrifice for the education they receive. Things we used to take for granted – hard work, responsibility, time, and attention – are to be stored up by children to be used at a more profitable time, a juncture that never seems to arrive if the assets are not invested early.
A student’s attention, they believe, is to be aroused, not paid. It is to be stimulated, unspooled effortlessly by a teacher who doesn’t merely present ideas but weaves magic. If anyone is to pay the cost of attention, it’s the teacher. To ask a child to do so in today’s classroom is considered almost brutish.
This is an unrealistic attitude, and it does a grave disservice to students who will grow up believing their attention is a commodity for someone else to purchase rather than a currency to be paid in exchange for knowledge.
Current temperature notwithstanding, it is still a parent’s “best practice” to encourage children to pay attention, even under challenging (and boring) circumstances. Attention and focus are the vegetables of the classroom. When you’re a child, your vegetables must be sometimes gulped with noses held and eyes closed. But as you come into adulthood you develop an ability to easily eat and even enjoy the insidious produce. That’s when you realize the wisdom of the childhood demand to eat them all whether you like them or not.
That’s when your children will realize that learning to pay attention has finally paid off.