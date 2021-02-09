Ask Liz: When online dating proceed with caution

I’m excited to see a celebration on social media as people celebrate getting a Covid vaccine! Myself included. I’m grateful for the outpouring of assistance helping people to find a sign up for their shots. Also being shared are suggestions on dealing with side effects and expressions of humor and gratitude. How healthy! And inspiring! Please reach out if you are struggling to get yours.
Dear Liz,
I’m a widowed single senior, still active and pretty healthy. My adult children have been trying to fix me up for dates and even signed me up for online dating! I’m not so sure how I feel about it. Covid restrictions have given me a good excuse to postpone, but also has increased my loneliness. What should I do to stay safe online and not be scammed or duped?
Good Catch
Dear “Good Catch,”
I’ll bet you are! And I love your wisdom in seeking guidance to stay as protected as possible. There has been an increase of online dating — including virtual dates — during COVID-19.
The obvious initial precaution starts with being realistic. People can to pretend to be anyone and anything online and even the most intelligent among us have been fooled.
The second element is patience. While it is true, more mature people can recognize a fit fairly quickly, lookout for anyone who is in a hurry. Get the support you need in advance to secure your expectations, boundaries and limits.
The other obvious tip is to delay and avoid giving out personal information, including personal location and especially financial information. There are too many sad stories about seniors scammed for a lot of money, even from online people who took their time, seemed sincere and “earned” trust first.
Here’s a quick summary of precautions, for all meeting people online:
- Do your own research about the person including googling them. Make sure their shared info adds up with reality.
- Use a goggle voice phone number to talk by phone. Save your personal phone numbers for people you know well and trust. It’s free: https://voice.google.com/u/0/about
- Meet face to face on a safe digital format and get to know the person that way before proceeding. Take your time.
- Before you meet in person: meet in a public place; drive yourself or have a trusted friend drive you; ask a trusted friend to stay nearby; and have your wits about you, stay sober.
- Always make sure someone knows full details of any solo dates including make and model of the car you will be in. I go as far as getting a photo copy of their driver’s license. Someone who has nothing to hide will have no issues keeping you safe and secure. Have fun as you stay safe.
Dear Liz,
I’m dragging more than ever? January and February are often difficult for me. But this year is worse than ever!
Blah
Dear “Blah,”
You are not alone and I certainly agree. It could be seasonal affective disorder or “SAD." This is a form of depression brought on by shorter days and not being exposed to enough natural daylight. Please check in with your physician to be sure. Spending time by a sunny window and taking walks outside can help along with special daylight bulbs in lamps.