Ask Liz: Take your time 'phasing in' freedoms

I’ve decided to make a quilt out of all of the colorful masks I made and bought. And save a few for going into stores, traveling and the like. Kidding of course. But how are these changes affecting you and your family?
Dear Liz,
I’m fully vaccinated as is my husband. We heard the mask news and decided to go out to dinner to celebrate. Our favorite place was open. But, I was surprised about how uncomfortable I actually felt. Especially when a server was standing close and leaning over.
I was ok enough about wearing masks and following guidelines and glad our family did. But I was not expecting to feel as uncomfortable as I did. What’s up with that?
Masker
Dear “Masker,”
Congratulations for being able to try out some safer freedoms being fully vaccinated. You are NOT alone. I hear many people surprised to feel hesitant.
I myself am that way and have decided I’m going to let myself “phase in” my freedoms based on my observations of the scene and my comfort level.
Here’s why: wearing a mask became a comfort. Something we had the power to do in a otherwise powerless situation. And a new normal. And we got used to it.
The experts I’ve talked to agree — phase in at your own pace. Be aware of the scientific hazards still out there. Then there is the reality that we really won’t know who is fully vaccinated.
Some of the precautions are just plain good health habits: frequent hand washing, not touching eyes or face and sneezing and coughing into your elbow or a fresh tissue. (Then washing your hands).
Our record low flu numbers this year are proof that this science works. Please use your own wisdom to continue to be safe as you venture out. And please y’all — NO “mask shaming!” If you find your self continuing to be anxious, please reach out to a professional.
Dear Liz,
Suddenly it’s time to plan the summer. I notice day camps and other opportunities are opening up! My kids are 6, 10 and 12 and like different things.
I almost don’t know how to handle all the options anymore. We saved up for a family vacation and for some camps thankfully. But I suddenly feel so indecisive!
Not like me
Dear “Not Like Me,”
I hear you! People are just peeking out of their respective caves to see what’s out there.
I am recommending that parents make plans for activities for their children this summer. Based on your budget, there are options again! Yay!!
Your local recreation department as well as your school district should be advertising options. I do add, these will fill up so act fast.
There are some private vendors in Mount Pleasant like the Art Place, Sky Zone, dance academies, martial arts studios who are ramping back up. I know Mount Pleasant Karate offers special activities and options for kids in the summer.
Don’t be afraid to make a decision. You know your kids. And maybe it is time for them to do something new.
Staying involved and active will better prepare them for the school year and give you a break, too!