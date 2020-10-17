Ask Liz: How do we show we care in these uncertain times?

Dear Liz,
I’ve had it! I’ve lost it! I can’t take anymore repetitive nasty negative political ads on TV! What’s worse, my husband and I don’t always agree — and he likes to talk back to the commercials with his opinion. UGH! We are seniors, who take our right to vote seriously. We never miss an election, even the minor ones. I’m actually feeling physically ill when any political commercial comes on. What a sickening waste of money! Ugh!
Help!
Dear “Help!”
I hear you. Thank you for the courage to be so real in this forum. I agree. Not only are the commercials negative, annoying and repetitive, they are so costly it saddens me too. I have voiced this before, but I seriously propose that instead of spending millions for spreading the hatred and distrust think about this, an equal amount of money would instead be earmarked to solve a problem in this country. Let’s see the candidate in action with “X” amount of money to actually — in real time prior to an election — solve a real problem in our country. We can then judge them by their ability to manage that cash to better our lives. Why not?
There is research that indicates that negative ads can be effective for campaigns (hate that. ) And also that the contention these cause also can be harmful for our health! It is recommended to limit exposure and take time outside or doing something that is good for you instead. Great question. Regardless — everyone, get out and VOTE!
Dear Liz,
With all the craziness in the world it’s almost too easy to not see a dear friend and talk to them enough to stay connected. How can you add that into your weekly or monthly routine to show them you care. I’m struggling to do this as I manage a busy socially distant lifestyle?
Struggling to show I care
Dear “Struggling,”
What an important and caring question! I’m hearing both sides of that issue. And as COVID-19 caution must continue, it’s important to make the effort to stay as close as possible, at least in heart.
My observation has been that early in the pandemic, when most of us couldn’t work or had to work at home as well as home school kids and grandkids, we were busy and focused on adapting to that. In addition, I felt that there was also an opportunity to connect with people we’ve missed. Or we’d finally have time to at least do that virtually. While many achieved that, just as many would beat themselves up as time passed. I just didn’t have the motivation, or something, to just even pick up the phone.
Many others have also shared they struggled with the follow up. To combat this, it is helpful to still plan out our day on a calendar or in a planner. Most of us do better with actual structure. Next, it is helpful to actually make a contact list of people we want to connect with. Don’t forget us old folks, those who would want to hear from you (!)
We will never regret the time we take to send our love. In this crisis is the opportunity to connect and especially thank those people who have had an impact on our lives. Gratitude is good for the soul. Connection is critical to our well being. Worth the effort, indeed!