Ask Liz: How do we get the message across to stay safe?

Dear Liz,
I just heard the government Health and Human Services head guy warn us they we could be approaching the grimmest 8-18 weeks since COVID-19 began. Terrifying because I worry that people are so sick of the restrictions that they will get sloppy and not be careful — and things will be worse than we can imagine. My husband and I are in the high risk groups. We do all the precautions. I relate to being sick of having to be so careful all the time. But we can’t let up now! How can we reach these people not taking it so seriously? And those who may make it deadly for themselves and others?
Truly concerned.
Dear “Truly concerned,”
Good question and concern. I heard a similar report which also reassured us that IF people continue the “three W’s” (wear a mask, wash your hands, watch your distance) it can significantly decrease the spread. And this is especially important as we enter flu season. Please everyone, don’t let down your guard! Wearing a mask is an act of love! And please cover your nose, too!!
Other hints include cleaning or changing your mask daily, don’t touch your face, keeping air moving well indoors, especially as we spend more time indoors as the weather cools. Basic health care of good nutrition, plenty of rest and exercise are boons to our immune system.
I’d beg those who are precaution-weary and wanting to rebel to find other safer ways to express your freedoms. Please! It’s a matter of life and death.
Dear Liz,
I have to admit I’m chicken. The idea of being in a crowd to vote gives me anxiety. We plan to vote absentee in person, but I’ve seen long lines on TV there too. But I don’t want to miss my chance. Ideas?
Vote phobia
Dear “Vote Phobia,”
I relate. Go online for your county (remember some people East of the Cooper are in Berkeley County. ) There you’ll find deadlines, directions and options to guide you. Good for you for overcoming your fear to take advantage of this privilege we have to vote. There are contact phone numbers online. Call your county election center and they may be able to help you specifically. That includes anyone with special needs or concerns. Your vote matters!!
Dear Liz,
Is it anyone’s business who I vote for?
Confidential
Dear “Confidential,”
NO! This is one of those critical rights we have, to vote our conscience. In fact, at our church we do not talk politics from the pulpit AT ALL. I love we are advised to study and learn all about the candidates from the best sources, and then pray for inspiration about who we should vote for. It’s that sacred.
Dear Liz,
Thank you for your Halloween ideas! We’ve enjoyed some already. But I’ve also noticed that new things are popping up as Halloween gets closer. How do we keep up?
Fun!
Dear “Fun!”
Good for you! I’ve noticed that individual neighborhoods in our community are making special arrangements and have some cool ideas and guidelines. I’ve also noticed more offerings at stores, the recreation department, and churches. Very creative. I advise calling to be sure. The Post Courier and the TV stations are promoting many events. I’d check their websites. Have fun and stay safe.