Ask Liz: Goodbye 2020, resolve to develop better habits in 2021

Who’s ready to say goodbye to one of the most challenging years in our nation’s history?
Me me me!
Dear Liz,
I’ve never looked forward to a new year more! We usually joke about resolutions. But this year our family of four (two preteens) are doing them for real. Are there guidelines for the greatest chance of sticking to it?
Determined
Dear “Determined,”
Good for y’all! (This formerly Jersey girl says “y’all!”)
And yes. There are guidelines for successful goal setting and succeeding. Each person is different and approach behavioral and attitude changes differently and at a unique pace.
Consider these ideas:
1. Be realistic.
2. Break larger goals into small steps and benchmarks.
3. Keep the list short and sweet and prioritize.
4. Use a calendar or progress chart for self motivation and celebration to keep interest up.
5. Take personal health and wellness needs into consideration.
6. Include having fun and increasing laughter and kind humor in your goals.
Important: Be kind to one another — make sure there is encouragement and never shame or criticism for family members who may not achieve their goals or get behind — just maybe a reset or assistance to re-structure the goal into little pieces or modification for better chances. We are all different! Celebrate baby steps. Think about incorporating improving emotional, spiritual and physical well being. I’d love to hear what you come up with. Way to go!
Dear Liz,
This year of a Covid has created or increased some bad habits! Mainly unhealthy. Getting worse. I find I turn to food and even alcohol for comfort and distraction. I’m 44 and generally healthy and successful at home and at work. But I see the impact on the family. And have to admit, comforting myself these ways don’t help my mood at all!
Help please
Dear “Help Please,”
First, I acknowledge your courage to share and for your self awareness! You are not alone in your concerns. Recognizing a potential problem within yourself is huge and half the battle.
After recognizing there is a developing problem, the next step is to experiment with modifying the negative behavior. See if you can say “no” or “not now” to yourself.
With comfort eating, see if you can replace a snack with a full glass of water first, for example. Try distracting yourself with a short walk or other positive activity. An obvious fix (but easier said than done) is to prepare and then choose healthier snack options like crunchy veggies and dip or a piece of fruit. Having other options available readily is always wise.
You can do the same with alcohol. See if you can modify or even stop. From a psychological standpoint you can ask yourself, “what am I really hungry for?” or “what’s going on with me that I’m turning to alcohol?” The time for seeking help is when you find you can’t modify or stop, experiencing anxiety if you say no to yourself, or find yourself obsessed with whatever it is you might turn to for comfort.
Proper rest, exercise, meaningful activities and good nutrition are always good ideas to stay at our best. Reach out to your physician, clergy, and self help options like AA if you are struggling. Actually it’s the healthiest people who ask for help. Super question!