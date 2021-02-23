Ask Liz: Build structure into your day

The weeks around Valentines Day I usually receive a boatload of questions such as dealing with not having a “special someone” and how to celebrate with friends. Frankly, a lot of anxiety around feeling “chosen” or not, can be very painful.
This year has been different. I’ve observed less worry about being a romantic couple, and more how to safely celebrate, particularly with a trending push towards “GALentine celebrations, where we celebrate our friendships (always a good idea.) It’s not that being in a romantic couple-ship is less important. It’s more that emotionally and physically surviving the pandemic still has center stage.
Dear Liz,
It’s been interesting around our house this year. We usually make a big deal about Valentine’s Day both with our kids and within our marriage. It got to the point where it almost became stressful to come up with new affordable ways to express love. This year we made heart shaped pancakes and called it a day. Then I worried. Does this mean we care less?
Hmmmm
Dear Hmmm,
Thought provoking comments, thank you! In the past I used to write about how Valentines Day had become a source of stress, a “test” of how much someone was loved, fights about money, questions about being alone — only you know truly if heart-shaped pancakes was enough. Some of the blessings of the pandemic have included more family time, a slower pace and most especially a greater appreciation for the simple things. And during the stress, strains and ongoing adjustments required this year — simplicity stood out as truly desired. Including showing and receiving love. Sounded yummy to me.
Dear Liz,
Am I simply depressed or tired of Covid everything or what? This year I did not really care about Valentine’s Day. Not in a bad way, just “blah.” My husband said it was a relief and was caring and loving anyway. Lucky me. I’ve felt that way about all of the holidays. Is this a problem?
Blah
Dear Blah,
Important questions. “Covid fatigue” is very common. And affects our sense of motivation, energy, interest in things including relationships and overall hope.
These are also signs of depression and if the hopelessness continues and especially if there are any thoughts about suicide or not wanting to live — reach out immediately to a professional including your physician along with a dependable family member or friend.
I have been using the advice of super counselor and licensed clinical social worker Julie Tucker Young LISW who practices in Mount Pleasant. She warns us to not buy into the concept that “this will never end” and to actively plan for those activities and visits we long for.
In addition she recommends creating a structure to your day starting with getting up, making the bed and then, as she says it (with a nod to Frozen 2), “do the next right thing."
I’ve quoted her before, but since I did have been intentionally putting more structure into my day. Shame free. Just “doing the next right thing” has created greater purpose and a sense of accomplishment. With lots of grace.
Be kind to yourself. Build in self care activities which can lift your spirits no matter what.