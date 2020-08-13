Ask Liz - Transitioning our kids back to school

Dear Liz,
The big talk, of course, is how to transition our kids back to school, from this very long unexpected break. You often talk about when to start the school year bedtime and wake-up routine and how to ease into it. That works for our kids — youngest going into first grade and eldest starting high school. But with the possible virtual start, in person finish or however it ends up going. Our kids are at three different schools this year which is a challenge in itself.
We’ve started talking about getting ready and what each child needs and even their goals for this school year. Maybe it is my own uncertainty and fears that makes it feel especially awkward. Ideas?
These are my babies.
And I still need them to go away (to school).
Dear “These are my babies...”
Of course you need to have a logical break from one another. No shame to that and I love your humor. And you’ve already started the re-entry process with your very wise discussions already. If you and the kids didn’t save their goals and what they thought they needed, get their help to recreate and save it in a way that makes sense for each child. That’s awesome. I’m glad the gradual adjustment to schedules and routines has helped your kids up until now. That’s your and their win. Well done.
It would be the same for when this year starts, and maybe even more important after such a long time without the regular school routines. There is also a bittersweet side to a new first-graders, new high schooler and all, they are growing up and hitting milestones. So please give yourself a chance to adjust yourself and even grieve a bit if that’s a fit for you.
I always believe in brainstorming with kids and letting them suggest solutions to potential issues. Even role playing is fun – well, maybe not for the high schooler or even middle schooler — “eye roll” but if it feels right, do it anyway. The main thing is to help each child to organize and prepare what they and you feel they will need to feel ready and be productive. And find those answers from them first. You have great instincts and I’m sure they do too.
Lastly, ask each child and each parent, “what are you most looking forward to?” and “what are you most concerned or worried about?” Affirm their feelings, let them know they are heard and avoid talking them out of, minimizing, or even maximizing their feelings. Our thoughts about things create our feelings to them. So empower them to use their creative brains so they can comfort and self talk themselves. Always address issues of safety of course. Remind your kids that they’ve “got this.” And remember you do too. And always make sure they have a loving place to land and get back up if need be.
When I was a school counselor for elementary and middle school students and a student concern specialist in high school, I was always amazed at what great problem solvers this rising generation is. Given a safe space to think and talk about ideas without criticism or control allows their brains to flourish and the confidence and resilience they need to grow.