Ask Liz - Spouses are enjoying and going crazy spending so much time together

Dear Liz,
I’m hearing talk about hurricane prep and how it might be different because of COVID-19. Talk about adding more anxiety. I want to prepare myself and my family both physically and mentally. And spiritually too. Help?
Preparing now
Dear “Preparing now,”
Important question. Good for you for taking action now. Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November. And we have had three named storms already. I always say, “don’t be scared, be prepared” and you are well on your way.
SCEMD.gov and ready.gov are handy updated websites addressing these issues with particular suggestions. SCEMD (South Carolina Emergency Management) is specific time our state. Our governor has already asked our residents and visitors to visit that site for lists and suggestions. I applaud your desire to prepare your family in all ways, including spiritually. Basically our kids are as OK as we are. So make sure you do enough self care and preparation where you can stay as calm as possible. Making your family plan (one to stay, one to go, and one for aftermath) with accompanying emergency kits is vital. You can make this fun, even an adventure.
Experts are considering all options for emergency shelters because of COVID-19. The more self sufficient you can be with your own plans (motel, close relatives) the better. Experts are also deeply concerned people won’t evacuate if needed because of COVID-19 fears. Please don’t take on that attitude. A storm can prove even terrifying and deadly as the virus. Masks, gloves and disinfectants are included in this year’s kit lists. Actually we have been doing that for years, and is where our masks for COVID-19 came from. Those of us who face the risk of storms can actually become more resilient to all threats because of the practice of preparation and execution every year.
Dear Liz,
My husband and I are driving one another crazy. The time together has been wonderful in some ways of course. Even romantically. But at this point as things open up we are looking for some “safe” things to do apart more than we ever have. Is that a bad sign? We’ve been married five years and expecting our first child. Thank you.
Worried
Dear “Worried,”
If I tell my husband he is “driving me crazy” he says “well, you don’t have far to go.” I do LOL because I recognize that humor is lifesaving for us indeed. Actually your plans sound healthy to me. We need time alone, with our friends and other family, and time together to be balanced. Please do not take it as an insult or risky as long as you come back together enough to stay connected. Healthy relationships include a place for each of you and both of you. With a baby coming (congratulations!) it is essential you both go into that wonderful and challenging time as rested and refreshed as you can. Your lives will likely change a lot. Make sure you balance that new life with time out and self care on a regular basis. It is an adjustment for both mother and father. Please don’t be shy about seeking some help before, and after your child is born so that you can be on the same page enough for peace and understanding.