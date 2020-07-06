Ask Liz - Independence versus interdependence

Independence versus interdependence. Which is healthier in a relationship? It’s a good time to know the difference as we celebrate Independence Day for our nation. And at a time like no other with COVID-19 numbers back up in our community. Experts say that many couples are struggling more than ever. According to Psychology Today, "This is where two people, both strong individuals, are involved with each other, but without sacrificing themselves or compromising their values. What they have is a balanced relationship." He goes on to say that it isn’t that common. But with emotional maturity it is. The flip-side is co-dependency which makes life hard. Simply put it means that one partner just can’t be OK unless they feel that person is OK and happy with them or that the other person is OK in general. It is a form of addictive behavior and in fact is often present when one of the partners has addiction issues.
Dear Liz,
I’m concerned. I’m newly remarried to a beautiful woman. Both of us suffered the death of our spouses. Our families and we are excited about this new chapter in our lives. I am concerned, however, that my wife seems to be almost clingy and asking for reassurance a lot. She was not like that before we married so it doesn’t make sense. In fact, her ability to be independent was a quality that attracted me. Is there anything I can do to help her?
Concerned
Dear “Concerned,”
It is obvious that you truly love this woman. Thank you for reaching out! Confidence is an attractive quality, indeed. Without speaking with her, it is hard to know what triggered this change. If it has been more evident during COVID-19 it could be a way she is expressing anxiety about it. And perhaps even fears about losing you to the disease.
Sometimes under stress, old issues resurface. The fact is, you can only control yourself. I want her to know that, too, but from the right source. I’d love to know if she is aware of what she is worried about. It sounds like she needs reassurance that you are OK with her — and that you aren’t going anywhere. From there it is helpful to do things together which make you two laugh and engage you, especially things you did before you married. The bottom line is, she is not particularly feeling good enough about herself right now. You can’t fix that for her, she has to. But you can certainly contribute to her sense of security and confidence. I’d check into the women’s support at lauradoyle.org. There she can regain that sense of her “best self” and the true confidence you miss.
Dear Liz,
My kids are so disappointed about no firework displays. The kid in me is too. This change somehow has me really feeling the reality of COVID-19. It just hit me. Ideas?
Scary
Dear “Scary,”
Maybe many of us needed this sobering reminder since too many people were going back to life as usual too much, too soon. This Independence Day is an opportunity to be creative with your kids — making celebration crafts, a decorated bicycle parade, special treats and yes, even carefully orchestrated personal fireworks displays with care! Happy birthday USA!