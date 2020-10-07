Ask Liz - Gearing up for excitement this holiday season

Dear Liz,
Why am I somehow not looking forward to the holidays? It is shocking for me, usually one to big-time decorate, cook, bake, and want to entertain. Our eldest of three did start college this year. Other than that, and the obvious changes we may have to make depending upon where we are with COVID-19, I am concerned. I even checked in with my doctor to see if I was clinically depressed. She said, not to the point of benefitting from medicine, but keep an eye on that.
Hmmm?
Dear “Hmmm?”
You are not alone. I did an unofficial survey and found this to be common among all ages and stations of life. It’s sad at first look. But maybe not. When I realized I felt the same way, I started to think of this malaise or even apathy as an opportunity. Christians often talk of “keeping the Christ in Christmas.”
Regardless of your faith position, the ongoing relative unknown coupled with the resulting low-grade depression, allows us to rethink what we might really enjoy! The new normal may call for some new even more meaningful traditions including adventures. The other thing that comes to mind is to decide what celebration is enough for you. Perhaps you want to take a break from the demands of decorating as much. Also, once we get going on a happy project, the energy and desire may surprise you.
If not, that’s a signal that something different is best for you. Remember if “mama ain’t happy, ain’t nobody happy.” Also, see who in your family might just be in the mood to take over some of the things you traditionally do. I already know you are one smart cookie because you were so wise to check in with your doctor and keep an eye on symptoms of depression so you can nip it in the bud and not suffer any more than necessary. Let me know what works.
Dear Liz,
My ex-husband and I are in a co-parenting battle over making our teenagers keep the location app on their phones open. Their dad thinks it is an invasion of privacy — even though the teens are 14 and 17, both girls. It is not an issue yet with the 11-year-old son. For me, it is NOT to snoop on the girls, but a measure of absolute safety so they could be found in an emergency. And a comfort to know basically where they are. They are thankfully really good kids. I just want to help keep them safe. Who is right?
Safety first
Dear “Safety first,”
Used as you describe, location detection is absolutely a boon to safety. The only down side would be if someone unscrupulous was trying to follow or find one of your girls. I do not know enough about the technology but know there are privacy settings. As a highly experienced counselor, I have had to help with the extreme suffering that parents, grandparents and other loved ones go through in a tragedy like a disappearance. Anything we can do to arm our kids with safe coping skills, emergency tactics and other forms of self-defense is smart. As for “invasion of privacy,” I did not think that applied until someone was at least 18 and especially self-supporting.