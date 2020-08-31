Ask Liz - Finding safe ways to let off steam

Dear Liz,
We just sent our son off the college for his freshman year. We have three younger children still at home. At orientation they told us there would be an increased emphasis of developing better overall mental health along with academic skills. This was a relief, although we saw our son roll his eyes. Our kids have had good guidance counselors throughout school. I love that they taught our kids problem solving and coping skills instead of just working with scheduling or individuals who were struggling. Naturally we are worried for all of our kids in this time of unknown with COVID and all. What skills seem to help students have better overall mental health and success?
Seeking balance
Dear “Seeking Balance,”
Yes! I love that you recognize the importance of balance in life and learning. And I am so happy to hear school counseling was an integral part of your children’s educations and will continue in college for your son. Yale University researchers, who reported findings in the July 15 edition of Frontiers in Psychiatry, said such resiliency training programs could be a valuable tool for addressing the mental health crisis on university campuses.
"In addition to academic skills, we need to teach students how to live a balanced life,"said Emma Seppälä, lead author and faculty director of the Women's Leadership Program at Yale School of Management. "Student mental health has been on the decline over the last 10 years, and with the pandemic and racial tensions, things have only gotten worse."
Studies indicated that students taught stress management, coping skills and positive problem solving, had overall improved mental health coupled with greater academic success. We can encourage learning balanced living at home. Our own examples as parents can be a huge influence. So, making this as a family project in conjunction to what may be covered in classroom guidance sessions is very helpful. Do reach out to your school guidance counselor to support this curriculum in school. There are resources for parents and kids online. A good place to start is, https://covid19.healthcoms.org/en/resource/resilience-skills-in-a-time-of-uncertainty-free-online-learning. We all can benefit from resilience training, now, more than ever.
Dear Liz,
I am usually a conservative law-abiding citizen. I’ve raised three healthy kids, now adults, have recently retired from 35 years in the nursing profession. But after all these months of COVID I’ve had it. I am sick and tired of being told what to do. Like masks. I intentionally do not stand on the social distancing spaces marked on the floors at the stores anymore. I’m rebelling. Does that make me crazy?
Just asking
Dear “Just Asking,”
You know, if I tell my husband I’m going crazy, he tells me I don’t have far to go. It’s not crazy. It can be very unwise if you ignore the law or ways to stay safe, and cause harm to yourself or others. It has been hard indeed. I think we all can relate. It sounds like an adolescent pseudo-rebellion of “you can’t make me!” Would it be possible for you to find safer yet still effective ways of having fun, feeling free and unrestricted. Find what works for you to let off steam.