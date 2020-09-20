Ask Liz - Desire for maturity and courting in relationships

Dear Liz,
I’ve been dating a great guy for a year. We love each other and hope for a future together.
I’m frustrated however with some of the choices he makes which leave me wondering “will he ever grow up?” For instance, we’re all out of college, in career jobs and real life, but he and his friends still like to spend a lot of time together, doing things that were popular in college. Even high school, just plain being silly. I have to admit, I get resentful and wonder why isn’t it equally important to be with and “court” me? We talk about marriage, but sometimes it is hard to see him as husband and father material at those times. My girls friends in similar situations have the same worries.
Concerned
Dear “Concerned,”
Such a great question and you are not alone! In fact women do mature emotionally faster than men. But ironically, the lowest divorce rate is noted when the man is 1-8 years younger than a woman! There is a difference between physical and emotional maturity as well. And immaturity in relationships is not exclusive to men. Relationship counselor Samantha Burns writes, "Often times these partners have a 'me' factor over a 'we' factor, so they can come off as selfish or unable to take your feelings into account. When there’s conflict, an emotionally immature partner may blow up or blame, rather than be able to process how his or her actions contributed to the issue. It may be difficult to have a calm, effective communication when talking about anything of substance."
This is a complex issue and with the limited space I have, here are some articles to consider:
- bustle.com/p/11-signs-your-partner-is-emotionally-immature-61048
- familylife.com/articles/topics/life-issues/relationships/men/men-who-wont-grow-up
So, what can you do? A lot. It comes down to issues of pure desires and control. Ask yourself: “what do I feel and what do I want?” Can you control your man? No. Your control is huge but limited to what you choose to focus on, how you behave, your values and even how you have fun. Expecting your man to see things your way is frustrating and may backfire, increasing the boyish behavior if you try to control it by questioning or complaining about it. I’m paraphrasing a lot of the teaching in Laura Doyle Connect: (lauradoyle.org) She is a leading relationship expert who focuses on what we, as women are empowered to contribute to the health and joy of a relationship.
So first, I recommend a self check-in. Asking yourself:
- Am I doing enough that doesn’t involve him, that makes me happy and secure. (Self care, every day, no excuses);
- Am I relinquishing control over my man, which includes being too “helpful,”
- Am I being respectful in relationship? That means staying on your own paper, (like in a classroom) and catching yourself and apologizing in the minute if you are disrespectful;
- Being grateful (even for the little things).
A good guy does want to please you, so let him know when he does. Respect and gratitude are like oxygen to men. This just scratches the surface. For single women I recommend “Surrendered Single” and for those in relationship, “Empowered Wife,” both by Laura Doyle. I have been amazed at the unusual but powerful advice.