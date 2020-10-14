Ask Liz - COVID smart fall activities for the whole family

Dear
Liz,
Our kids are in 3rd and 5th grade. We usually enjoy Halloween, but this year with COVID-19 we have at least brainstormed as a family and have had ongoing discussions about the adjustments we have to make to be safe. These have included dealing with disappointments.
We are looking for COVID-smart activities for the kids and us. And even for the grandparents. Both kids thankfully are back at school. And so far, very good about wearing masks and all.
Ideas?
Dear “Ideas,”
I love and appreciate that you’ve been having discussions with your children dealing with the disappointments and restrictions due to the pandemic. This crisis is a great opportunity for growth and developing resiliency. I’ve had a number of people, of all ages, ask similar questions. Please follow the latest scientific recommendations about Halloween masks and protective masks. There is some information on-line with ideas including pumpkin patches and corn mazes: charleston.macaronikid.com/guides/5998251d4a7b1b73e8f6c39c/2019-fall-and-halloween-events-family-fun-guide-for-charleston. Boone Hall is always a staple.
And other Mount Pleasant area ideas are found here: experiencemountpleasant.com/live_like_a_local/events-week-october-24-october-31.
Open air movies are also an excellent choice. For adults, teens and families. We have several options East of the Cooper and the Charleston area. One that we experienced first-hand last weekend, running Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31 at Woodlands Reserve across from Middleton Place. So fun for all ages! You are carefully directed to your own super spaced parking area on the grass amongst the trees where you can sit in your vehicle or on chairs and blankets in your area. Live entertainment precedes the feature movies. You can bring your own food and take advantage of the concessions. Even the restrooms were convenient and super clean. Everyone socially distanced and wore masks. There is a 7 p.m. kid friendly feature and a 9:30 p.m. more traditional Halloween-themed scary. You can attend one or both. And the sound was excellent! For tickets and information visit woodlandsnaturereserve.com/drive-in-the-woods.
For information on other drive in movies in our area visit moonlitetheaters.com and holycitydrivein.com .
Other options include: neighborhood Halloween costume parades — check with your neighborhood association. Some churches locally are holding events. Our local TV and newspapers heroes have information on their websites as well. As for “trick or treating” at least 37 states have already banned it for this year.
Again, check for updated policies with your local neighborhood association. There are many options for a creative, fun and safe celebration. It’s one we will never forget.