Ask Liz - Checking in during National Mental Health Month

May is National Mental Health Month. What an important time to be aware of how we each are doing during COVID 19 restrictions and concerns. What a great time to develop extra or new coping skills, self care, joy-producing activities and even getting some virtual mental health care! Many insurance companies are covering it now! I love the saying: “It’s the healthiest person in the family who actively seeks professional assistance." Be that person.
In every crisis is opportunity. It’s been uplifting and entertaining to also see the creative and even hilarious outlets and activities people have been posting and what we have seen on TV.
Dear Liz,
As things re-open I find myself having a mixed reaction. I’m excited and relieved. But also still scared and also a little sad to see the slower pace end. Am I weird?
“New normal?”
Dear “New normal?”
I hear you! Not weird! I, for one, feel the same way. And I’ve talked to many people who have thoroughly enjoyed the slower pace and the creative at-home outlets. My observation is that many families and friends are even closer to one another. Many people have reconnected with family and friends at a distance as well. I’ve enjoyed Zoom reunions with family I have been missing for years! Kids are getting to experience more of the simple childhoods we experienced. My mother always said, “It’s not who you go out with, it’s who you stay in with” and “Learn to be good company for yourself." Once we adjusted to the extreme limitations — many of us learned to enjoy the slow pace. And time to be a “human being instead of a human doing.” As we seek to return to “normal” we still need to be aware and polite. Keep up with the newest CDC guidelines, especially with hand washing and other sanitary practices. And wear a mask whenever and wherever you want to! Now that things are re-opening, we have more choices of course, but try to add things at your pace and without pressure.
And, without over-doing it in a way that could put you at risk.
Dear Liz,
Summer vacation is here? But for us it doesn’t look very different from what we’ve been doing during the last three months. Which has been very boring at times. As we return to work and other responsibilities, we are looking for options for our elementary and middle school aged kids. They usually attend day camps, activities with friends and we usually have a family vacation. We are delaying vacation for now. But how do we keep the kids busy and healthy? I’ve talked to our family doctor about the medical questions. What else do you suggest?
What to do?
Dear “What to do?”
Good for you for getting specific information and suggestions from your children’s doctor! From there I recommend getting the family together to brainstorm and prioritize. Involving your children in the solution allows for “buy in” and more cooperation. I encourage physical activity first, and since pools just reopened, that is a good start. Check with your favorite camps to see their summer plans, including health practices, to see if it is still a fit. Responsible teens and college students can provide company and supervision as well.