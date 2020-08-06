Ask Liz - Begin planning for a goal 'Beyond COVID'

Dear Liz,
Like you said, I’m “hitting the wall” with COVID. We are doing the safe practices. But we are tired and wonder if this is our life, from now on.
Help?
Dear “Help?”
Thank you for reaching out. I was blessed to receive some great advice from Mount Pleasant area Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Julie Tucker Young. A change in attitude and behavior can make our lives incredibly better and more hopeful. I hope I can do justice to this, she recommends that her clients NOT become resigned to live the “COVID Life” but rather focus on our spiritual center (Jesus Christ) and make COVID just an annoyance or inconvenience.
I agree that this has gone on long enough, especially with the resurgence in cases, sometimes it is hard to see past it. To counteract the anxiety, complacency, and/or boredom, Julie suggests we invest some time, daily, planning for a goal we have “beyond COVID. “ This should be something you would look forward to and enjoy researching and planning, like a special vacation trip. She also suggests putting this time aside on your calendar every day and create a file to organize your research. I immediately put this suggestion to work, and am researching and planning almost as we speak. It works!
I’ve mentioned other suggestions before like regular exercise, outdoor time, serving others in safe ways and finding ways to laugh every day.
It is far too easy to become a slug. And then shame ourselves for not getting done all the accomplishments we thought we’d do. Don’t do it. Congrats to those of you who have managed to motivate yourselves to action, whatever it is (and I’d love to hear about it.) Please let me know what your post COVID dream looks like!
Dear Liz,
Are we in person or virtual, or both? As a mom of three elementary school-aged kids, we are on pins and needles. I keep up with updates. And we have worked hard to help the kids stay busy this summer (exhausting!) They are ready to GO! How should we deal with the unknowns?
“School news blues”
Dear “School news blues,”
Great name! As a grandmother who cares for grandkids, I find myself on “pins and needles” myself, and feeling the stress of the unknown for my kids and their kids. Many people have asked for my opinion. I agree with the experts who say it needs to be a case by case decision based on health concerns in each family. Maybe your kids should have a “school board meeting” of their own to discuss the pros and cons of each option. I’d include ideas for social distancing in their particular school(s.) And I would go so far as to send a copy to your kids’ principals and PTA. Personally, I’d follow the guidance of each child’s pediatrician and have open discussions with each child. Allow kids to express their concerns as they come up. And be OK to not be sure yourself and admit it. These kids are our future leaders and this crisis will be an opportunity to be amazing problem solvers as they grow up and take the reins.