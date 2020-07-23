Ask Liz - Becoming impatient during these unprecedented times

Raise your hand if you are “COVID weary” or worse? I think I’m going COVID crazy, but my husband always says I didn’t have far to go! Seriously. If you’ve “had it” you are not alone.
Dear Liz,
I feel guilty because when I heard that South Carolina schools are reopening in person Sept. 8, I celebrated! I pulled out my calendar and counted down the days! I’ve had it. We’ve been all cozy, done creative things, cooked together, learned and played endless board games, we’ve cleaned closets and the best thing was doing some service work as a family! But I’m over and out! I’m sure the recent heat wave hasn’t helped. We have three kids ages 6, 9 and 11. And they are as sick of us as we are of them! My husband gets to escape now for work (and we are grateful he has a job)! I am seriously concerned because I’m snapping more, so impatient. I think I’ve lost my sense of humor. I work during the school year so that is delayed and we wouldn’t have a regular sitter anyway.
Enough closeness!
Dear “Enough closeness,”
Actually your writing was filled with humor, so all is not lost, yet. I did a survey and found that 98 out of 100 families questioned have “hit the wall.” That expression comes from the most difficult portion of a running marathon where body and mind break down and it is very hard to push through. So you aren’t alone. I’m also seeing it in local aggressive driving, impatience in lines, along with the reports of increased crime. I’m researching the short and long term effects of the unknown and limitations brought on by the pandemic. Unprecedented. My recommendation is to get out of the house early in the morning (of course, following CDC guidelines.) If you can get some exercise outside, your outlook for the whole day is likely to improve. I’d also schedule quiet time everyday — perhaps after lunch. Make it a requirement that everyone either does a quiet individual activity, or nap (including you, mom). Take advantage of summer fruits and veggies and keep meals simple. Like cereal. Do have family meetings to plan and problem-solve. Also see what each person wants to get to do before school starts again. Make sure your hubby can give you some self care time every day and on a weekend day. It will help your mood if you choose things that bring you joy. Let me know how it goes. You’ve got this!
Dear Liz,
I’m freaking out with parking limitations having to be put back on Isle of Palms. That has been our sanity. We understand it but it angers us because we have been strictly following CDC guidelines and are feeling punished because of the (careless) actions of others.
Help!
Dear “Help!”
That has been my sanity too. And may I use this platform to say, cover your nose and mouth with your masks please! Holy Cow! Don’t tell anyone, but the only answer is to go to IOP either super early before the municipal parking fills or later in the day for the same reason. Use our rivers and an open pool as an alternative. Sprinklers on the lawn to lively music can also help! The kids can join you if they want too. LOL Take it a day at a time.