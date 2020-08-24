Ask Liz - Allow your spouse time to decompress, take care of yourself

Dear Liz,
I can be in a great mood, and then my husband comes home.
He seems to bring a sour mood into the household and is often outwardly grouchy. Yes, been worse since COVID. Thankfully, he has been able to keep working and recently returned to his office.
He does like his job. I also work three-fourths of the time outside of home but have worked from home since March.
So at the end of the day, I am tired too, especially since I take the majority of the care, entertainment and now back-to-school responsibilities. Even the kids will say, “Oh no, crabby dad is home.”
I need help not letting his mood ruin mine. But I wish he would do something that can help his moods.
It is getting worse.
Dear “Crabby Household,”
I can almost see the collective heads nodding in understanding.
I would love to know if he has talked about what could be bothering him. But there is good news.
I am learning so much in my relationship coaching training via the intuitive genius Laura Doyle. She has many free resources for women in relationship including her weekly free podcasts. She is known to say that we are happiest as women when we realize we can only control our own moods, actions and reactions. In addition, we can be accountable for our own happiness.
When we do the right kind of self-care daily, we will be less affected by the moods of others. We can care, certainly. But it is essential (and a relief) to know what is yours and what is his. You know how in school, teachers will warm us to keep our eyes on our “own paper?” That works in relationships too. Laura clearly reminds us “your husband’s mood is on his own paper.”
That has been so helpful for me, because I was always running around trying to “fix” or question my husband’s mood (so I can be okay.)
The psychological word is “codependent” which makes life hard because we cannot be okay unless that person is okay and okay with us. It is exhausting and makes life hard. It brings out the worst in me, which I have found makes my husband even grouchier especially if I question, try to control or worse criticize his mood.
So the first step is making sure you have balanced your day with enough joyful self-care. Then welcome him home with a smile. Then observe and at the right time ask, “What would you like and what do you need most when you get home?” Just listen.
Also, avoid being defensive. The best thing to say is “I hear you” especially if he does not give you useful information or you do not like what he says. Give him time to decompress. While you take care of yourself. Encourage the kids to do the same. There is not the room in this column to go into detail. I do recommend the support and resources you can get through Laura Doyle’s website: lauradoyle.org. Take good care of you.