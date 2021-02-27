Are your shoes free-range?

My house is divided on how shoes should be dealt with. I am of the belief that shoes should be worn on your feet, and then put in your closet at night, where they can be retrieved the next day for use again. The rest of my family is of the belief they should spread about the world, as they are free-range creatures who have no true home.
This is a long-time battle. I remember a time when my kids were little and a neighbor texted me, “I have one of Parker’s shoes. It was in our yard.” Not a pair of shoes. A shoe. The other shoe? In our kitchen. Now how you separate a pair of shoes like this is a mystery to me, and what exactly happened on the walk home with only one shoe on is even more confounding.
My wife does not shed her shoes in multiple locations, but does like to leave them downstairs. This often results in multiple pairs of shoes piling up downstairs, along with my kids’ shoes, most of which are usually in pairs. But that’s clearly not a guarantee.
And then we got new carpet. We had rented our house for the first two years we lived in it, so we didn’t do a lot of home improvements. Not really much sense in investing in a house that isn’t yours.
But two years in, we bought the house outright, and we slowly started putting our imprint on it. And by “our” I mean “my wife’s.” And I don’t say that as a knock at her. She is WAY better at this kinda stuff than I am, and when she would say something like, “I think we should go for the bigger baseboard trim, and maybe replace the dining room light with something rustic, but modern,” I just kinda shrug and agree, because she’s always right in the end.
When it’s all said and done, I look at things and say, “Wow! You were right!” And I think to myself, “Yeah, a mural of Yoda pitching to Dale Murphy on top of Nakatomi Plaza would have probably not been the best call for the dining room…”
But when the carpet came in, my wife said that maybe it was time I embraced the leaving shoes downstairs thing. I know that there are some cultural aspects of not wearing shoes inside, but I’ve just never been good with the notion.
When I wake up in the morning, I slide out of bed into my comfy slippers, and I don’t pop out of those until I have showered and I ready to hop into my shoes for the day. I’m just way more comfortable wearing shoes all the time. I’d like to think this is because my mom did a lot of sewing when I was a kid and I’m scared of stepping on needles, but to be honest, that’s only making up a reason after the fact, because that never actually happened, and I’m just kinda throwing my mom unnecessarily under the bus to win an argument with my wife. And that’s not cool.
The family has continued being all about that free shoe life. I simply cannot get there. I have tried. I have left my shoes downstairs, and I usually make it about halfway up the stairs and say, nope, and go back down and get my shoes on. I just feel more complete with the shoes on. Also, we bought really good carpet, so it should be able to weather this storm, right? I paid not just for stain resistance, but for my personal sanity. Right? Anyone? Sigh.
I suppose I will at some point revisit my need to have my shoes on all the time, and maybe my wife has a point. I mean, how bad can it be to walk around without shoes upstairs? Assuming there aren’t any needles on the floor.