A survivor of the fallen

He died in a green hell, suddenly and violently, leaving behind a young bride and a life together they richly deserved, but would never have.
Today, he is a name on a black granite wall in Washington, DC at panel 11W, row 017. It reads Frank M. Kitchens and the date of his death: 17 April 1970.
Frank was my cousin. I took Frank home to his bride for burial, Marine Corps style. I consoled his young bride, assisted her through the process of a military funeral, worked with the local Marine Corps Reserve Inspector/Instructor (I&I) to ensure she received the death benefits and Frank’s personal effects, then disappeared into the cocoon of my military lifestyle and active duty realities to which I was accustomed.
I got on with my life, sometimes reflecting on those tragic days; however, forging ahead with my military responsibilities and attending to my family matters. Years later wondering whatever happened to Marcie, his bride of only a few months. The rest of the story goes something like this:
After my combat duties in Vietnam, I was assigned to somewhat safer duties at Parris Island when Frank graduated from Boot Camp.
After his graduation, I had a long conversation with him. He was to be a Marine rifleman, and he knew where that would take him.
I learned he planned to marry his girl, Marcie, before deploying to Vietnam. After they married she accompanied him to Camp Pendleton to be as close to him as she could while he completed Staging Battalion’s pre-deployment combat training.
He shipped out to Vietnam and she returned home to Birmingham, Alabama. She and Frank met in Hawaii for Frank’s R&R (rest and relaxation) from that war halfway through his combat deployment. She described it to me as “Heaven on Earth,” those last days together.
Frank was killed by gunfire after returning to Vietnam. A devastated young widow lived to somehow put together shattered dreams and forge ahead with alternate realities while never forgetting her Frank.
Alone, pregnant with Frank’s child, she rebuilt her future. She became a “survivor of the fallen” – often unremembered, passed over and pushed aside, except for a few concentrated organizations, in the chronicles of the Vietnam War, and others. Until now!
I wish I knew where Marcie was today. She and thousands of others should be honored and remembered for their sacrifice like we do for the fallen on Memorial Day. These survivors deserve no less. They also gave and lost a life of one they loved.
During a war or time of military service family members do much more than simply wait for the return of their loved one. They face the dread of a casualty assistance representative, usually accompanied by a service chaplain, approaching the door. They await heartbreaking news and funeral arrangements with honors for the deceased. They face cancelled dreams and ambitions; and later, the process of rebuilding their lives. Finally, those days come to an end. But, they are never, ever forgotten.
Each year this nation honors all military veterans on Veterans Day, and on Memorial Day, our country honors those who died in combat or other battles while engaged in hostilities with our nation’s foes. However, there is no day or hour, no guidance or ceremony set aside, dedicated to honor and pay tribute to all those who lost close relatives who died while in the military service of our great nation. Until now!
Here, in Mount Pleasant, at the Maritime and Naval Museum in Patriots Point, a ceremony of remembrances for those survivors of the fallen, and others, will be conducted beginning at 10 a.m. on June 5, to remember and honor all those survivors of the fallen.
This event will also pay tribute to military veterans, especially those who returned from the war in Vietnam and live in the Lowcountry. They, and their comrades, were treated differently from earlier and later returning war veterans.
Each Vietnam War veteran will receive a Vietnam War Veteran pin, and the event will acknowledge the widows and widowers of veterans who returned from their honorable service, but who have since departed life on this earth.
Please join this event. Register at PatriotsPointFoundation.org Admission and parking are free.