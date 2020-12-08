A plea for a safe and health holiday

The holidays are almost upon us. Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa. It’s a time for family, faith traditions, and fun. But this is no ordinary year so it is absolutely vital to celebrate safely so that everyone in our families can continue to celebrate over the years to come.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) are begging all of us to take COVID-19 seriously. Yes, a vaccine is coming. But, it’s not here yet and it will take time (months) to vaccinate everyone. So TAKE THIS SERIOUSLY (sorry, didn’t mean to shout).
We all know the drill by now. Wear your face mask everywhere outside your own family circle. That includes when you are near people outside as well. Social distance everywhere you go as much as possible. Stay within your family group. If you work outside the home, take care in your work environment and encourage adherence to mask and sanitizing policies. Get tested if you think you’ve been exposed, or feel ill. Quarantine if necessary.
Currently the U.S. has lost 276,000 people to COVID-19. So, let’s look at it this way. Which of these cities would it be okay to obliterate tomorrow? Toledo, Ohio? St. Petersburg, Florida? How about Jersey City, New Jersey? Madison, Wisconsin? Buffalo, New York? Because that is what has happened since the spring.
If all those people had been killed in a terrorist attack or natural disaster we would all be climbing over each other to help. So, how many deaths will it take for all of us to work together to keep each other safe?
I get it. Big numbers are difficult to fathom. It’s a flaw in humans that we often have to feel the direct effects of a crisis before we do something. So perhaps we need to look around at those we love. Would we be okay if we lost one or more of them to COVID-19? Who would you pick? Grandma? Your uncle? A son or daughter? Of course not. So, don’t put at risk the grandmother, uncle, son or daughter of others.
Staying safe must be a group effort. Let’s try to go back to when we were in kindergarten and we learned the lessons of sharing and caring and of listening and following directions. If we could do it when we were five, we can certainly manage it now.
Holidays are important. They bring us together in unique and special ways. They can be great fun and also deeply serious and spiritually moving.
To show our love this year may require a bit of sacrifice on our parts. This is not the time for big parties and large family get-togethers. Use your good sense. Use your empathy and compassion for yourself, your family and your community and MASK UP. Follow the guidelines that have been given us by our medical professionals.
Don’t become a statistic. Don’t let your family members become a statistic. And respect the health and safety of others in your community.
As of December 4, South Carolina had 210,995 confirmed infections and more than 15,000 suspected cases. There have been 4,175 confirmed deaths and another 321 probable deaths from the virus.
That is 4,175 people who will not be at the dinner table this year. These are not numbers, they were human beings who loved life as much as you do. Please stay safe this holiday season (and after).
This is truly a matter of life and death.