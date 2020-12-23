A Christmas message: Generosity is all around us

Christmas is only a couple of days away. Celebrations will be smaller and more cautious than in years’ past (at least I hope so). It is filled with traditions and memories and joy and sometimes heartache for those we’ve lost and can’t be with us. For myself, I still miss my mother and mother-in-law during this time of year. One Catholic, the other Jewish, but both dedicated to their grandchildren. We always had a tree (or Hanukkah bush as my MIL called it). The kids received eight days of gifts for Hanukkah, followed by a deluge of gifts on Christmas morning from the Catholic side of the family. Both sides had many aunts and uncles. I’ll just admit right now that my children were spoiled by both sides of the family growing up. (How wonderful is it that as they have grown to become equally generous adults.)
I also remember the Christmas once those children were grown when both my husband and my wonderful mother-in-law were in the hospital during the holiday. There were no gifts under the tree. No one felt like shopping or exchanging gifts, except for the goofy Santa hat my daughters brought to their dad to wear when he got out of the ICU. What was important then? The gift of time and expressions of love. Talking and laughing together in hospital rooms were the gifts we most cherished that year.
Every family shares similar memories. Some holiday memories are joyful and funny while others bring a feeling of loss when looking back. What holds such memories together is the love families share. Love, faith, and generosity of spirit is what Christmas is all about.
Generosity is a remarkable human quality. All across our community people have been amazingly generous with their time, their resources and their kindness. If you look on the front page today you will read about a little girl who decided to lift the spirits of her neighborhood. Then you will see how a church and other local organizations remembered “the least among us” by providing comfort to those who are incarcerated. Still another story is about an effort to give a wonderful Christmas to children who have faced serious difficulties in their lives. There have been so many of these stories over the past weeks and there are many more we may never hear about.
Human beings have such a capacity for love and the holiday season seems to bring out the best in us. But remember, these same individuals work all year long to make the world a better place. Good people work hard to bring meals, build and repair houses, read to shut-ins, visit the sick, play ball with a troubled child, and write cards of encouragement to someone who is alone. The list of good deeds goes on. Look around. This community cares.
Perhaps in this year of the pandemic, where hope for a more normal life feels just around the corner (or at least possible by the end of next year) we can all try to find ways to help another. This is a difficult time for charitable organizations but there are ways to support them even with social-distancing in place. The list of organizations needing help is long. Reach out. If you have a skill to share, money to donate, time to give, please step up. Your community needs you.
The message of Christmas is universal.
Love. Hope. Joy. Compassion. Reflection.
Merry Christmas.