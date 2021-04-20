50 years since high school: 'God looks after babies, fools and Barney'

Had a crazy dream the other night; dreamed about folks from my old high school, C.A. Brown. My high school days are on my mind. This is my graduating class of 1971’s 50th anniversary.
It seems a little odd talking about my life in terms of 50 years, but I guess as moms use to say, “just live!” It never occurred to me I’d live 50 years, never really thought about it. I’ve always lived in the moment. Know the fable of the Ant and the Grasshopper? I’m the grasshopper. Never mind tomorrow, I’m having a good time now! Been blessed though. God looks after babies, fools and Barney. Ain’t missed many meals.
I had some good high school years. Heck, all my years have been good! Been some tough times, times when I didn’t know what was coming next, but I always made it through to the next day. The God’s hand has been on my life. Coulda rolled over a cliff that morning driving back to Knoxville. All I could think was, they’re going to find my body with this no name cigarette in my shirt pocket and my mom’s going to be so disappointed in me.
I had a brand new, 3-speed Camaro under me and was playing Mario Andretti on wet mountain roads with winding hairpin curves. Meant to downshift but waiting too late going into the curve and realized the brakes would have made things worse. All of a sudden there was this truck runoff ramp – didn’t know they existed. Stopped just short of the cliff. The word of the incident got back to KC before I did. Nigros can talk!!!
I never really figured on living past 40. I’m 68. I’m still amazed at the number of years I’ve seen. Hope to see some more, but I’m still awed every time I think about the years that have gone by. Everybody don’t get to see as many as I have. My dad didn’t. Sometimes it seems time stands still.
That’s how it seemed in the other night’s dream. I was in the hallway of the second floor on the Drake Street side of the building. Several of the girls I graduated with were there – and then several of our teachers standing abreast of each other walked toward me. I remember Mrs. Daisy Brockington specifically. It was a really pleasant dream and I was enjoying myself as usual.
I spent as much time in the hallways at C.A. Brown as I did in class! I’d cut class, go to the liquor store on Spring Street across from Piggly Wiggly, buy a bottle and go back to campus to walk the halls. It was crazy.
But I had really great teachers and mentors – Joseph ‘Pop’ Moore, Cornel Hicks, Merle Simmons, George Kenny, Mundul Buksha, Kenny Williams, Yvonne Orr, Naomi Williams, Ethel Rhoads, Barbara Massey, Juanita Brown and the list goes on and on. They understood me, they accommodated me and they nurtured me. J. Brown said I was going through growing pains. I didn’t know what that meant. That lady put me out of her class dang near every day. Assistant Principal David Mack Jr. let me sit in his office to ride out the time instead of putting me in the street.
My classmates were true motivators. Although I always was playing catch up, having failed so many classes for class cutting, I hung out with some of our top students – Lonnie Steplight, Ellis Mack and Lawrence ‘Pete’ Pope were some of the smartest guys I’ve ever known. The girls weren’t slouches either. Sarah Ford was our valedictorian. Cherry Nesbit was salutatorian. Heck I had the third highest SAT score in our graduating class and I ranked 152 in a class of 158. The class of 1971 was no joke! They helped me catch up and graduate with my class.
And that was just the academic side. When it came to artists and musicians Sidney and Mallory were painters extraordinaire. Lloyd played several instruments in the band. I was a drummer. We had thespians and vocalists, athletes and beauty queens and kids who made my high school experience truly memorable.
Fifty years have gone by. So have many of our classmates. Those of us left will celebrate in some way this year of the pandemic. We’ll laugh about the good times, lament our losses and look forward to tomorrows. Maybe I’ll have another dream. Those times, 50 years ago, are the stuff dreams are made of.