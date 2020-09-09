You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

On Vacation - Mount Rushmore

Mount Rushmore

The Macpherson family traveled to Mount Rushmore. Pictured (from left) are Matilda, Morgan, Miles and Maci Macpherson. Readers can follow their travels on social media by following @someday.is.tnow.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News